“Have No Fear” | Power Five Coaches And Personnel Don’t Like The Way Deion Sanders Gutted His Colorado Roster In Preparation For New Winning Culture

Since arriving in Colorado in December, Pro Football Hall of Famer and first-year head coach Deion Sanders has made it known that the past is exactly that, the past.

That meant coming in and overhauling a roster that went 1-11 in 2022 and 4–8 in 2021. From the onset, Coach Prime has been all about establishing a culture that’s conducive to winning football games in the highly-competitive Pac-12 conference.

What’s even more telling is 52 players, or roughly 75 percent of the Buffaloes 2022 roster has transferred away from school.

With just over 20 scholarship players returning, and a slew of incoming transfers, Sanders says “have no fear.”

Sanders has been a bit brash about the new pieces he has coming to Boulder, and that’s part of the reason why he seems so unbothered by the transfers.

Deion Sanders has other college coaches completely flummoxed. https://t.co/WcHKWgzKLY — BroBible (@BroBible) May 5, 2023

Power Five Coaches Believe Sanders Has Created A No-Win Situation

Per Max Olsen and Bruce Feldman of “The Athletic, Power Five coaches don’t think Sanders’ style of leading and method of team-construction will end well.

“The Athletic spoke with a dozen Power 5 head coaches and recruiting staff members about this unprecedented flip, the risks behind what Colorado is attempting and what it will take for this to succeed. Recruiting staffers spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.”

When Coach Prime believes something he’s been known to try and see if it works, and he obviously believes his team needed a near complete makeover.

Big 12 Director Of Player Personnel Speaks Out

Some of Coach Prime’s biggest non-believers are tasked with putting together and maintaining rosters. And for that reason they don’t see how Deion can have much success.

“It is just absolutely unreasonable to think you can sign 25 players out the spring transfer portal and make your team better,” the Big 12 DPP said.

“Unless the players they had were just that bad, which I don’t buy. In the end, is the sum of the 25 new guys going to be greater than the sum of the 25 old guys? Man, I don’t know.”

No matter what or how folks feel, the Buffaloes went 5-19 the last two seasons, and that’s why Coach Prime is here, because if they were any good they’d have no need for him.