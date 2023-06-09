Minnesota Vikings To Release Dalvin Cook | Why Miami Is The Perfect Place For The Four-Time Pro Bowl Back 

On Thursday the Minnesota Vikings announced they’re gonna release Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook by Friday in a salary cap move.



Heading into the 2023 season Cook’s salary was $14.1 million, making him the third-highest-paid running back in the league behind only Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry and Cleveland Browns workhorse Nick Chubb.

The move saves the Vikings $9 million, but they’re still on the hook for the remaining $5.1 million in dead money.



Where Will Dalvin Cook Sign?

There are myriad reasons as to why the Vikings decided to move on from the speedy and extremely elusive Cook, who made his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2022, and had his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season.



During his six seasons in the “Twin Cities,” the former Florida State Seminoles standout rushed for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns.



In 2022 alone, he boasted three of his career eight rushes of at least 50 yards from scrimmage, putting that home run ability on full display.

Now he’ll have a chance to show what he can do for another NFL team. The 28-year-old Florida native doesn’t have a lot of wear and tear on his body, meaning he’d be a welcome addition for a lot of teams.

Miami Dolphins Are The Ideal Fit

For the majority of the offseason, Cook’s name has been in trade talks, and being released was mentioned but never sounded like it would come to fruition.



Now that it has, Cook is available and free to sign with any team. The team that makes the most sense is the Miami Dolphins, who are looking to add to their explosive weaponry of wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.



They’ve even added to an OK offensive line from last season in an effort to keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upright after the former Alabama quarterback suffered two really ugly concussions last season.

Dalvin Cook’s latest Instagram story is a picture of him celebrating… at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. 🐬 pic.twitter.com/vitHSx9DUj — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2023

One area where the team could use an upgrade is at running back, and while they have Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Myles Gaskin and rookie Devon Achane from Texas A&M, all of them are better in complementary roles and not as feature backs.



Dalvin Cook Is Still An Elite Back

And that’s where Cook comes in. Despite second-year Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s comments to the media on Thursday, the Fins could use Cook ASAP.

“Overall, we’re happy with the way they’ve practiced, very happy with the camaraderie,” McDaniel said. “They are all trying to be the best, but they’re not doing it in spite of each other and they recognize that each one of them can help them get better, so it’s been a cool camp for them.”

Sounds good, coach, but none of them are in the same stratosphere as Cook is as far as talent and ability. Cook would also provide the aforementioned Tagovailoa with a really viable check-down option out of the backfield. In his six-year career Cook has over 220 receptions for nearly 1,800 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Cook is coming off shoulder surgery in February in hopes of alleviating the shoulder injuries that have flared up at times in season.

Alexander Mattison To Assume Top RB Role

Cook’s departure opens the door for backup Alexander Mattison, whom the team re-signed this offseason to a two-year, $7 million deal. At the time the deal seemed a little steep for a backup running back in a league that’s pretty much devalued the position as a whole.



With Mattison stepping into the role as the starter, paying him $3.5 million per season is pennies on the dollar of what that job is worth.

In late May, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke as if Mattison was the team’s feature tailback going forward.

“It’s really been good to see Alex Mattison takes those kinds of reps and really show that three-down ownership that he’s been capable of for a long time,” said KOC.

For the Vikings, who are heavily invested in their passing attack with All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson leading the way, the move to release Cook is also about freeing up some cash to pay Jefferson the money he’s going to command on his next deal.