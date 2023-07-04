“No!” Michael Jordan Does Not Approve Of Son Marcus’ Relationship With Larsa Pippen | Finally The GOAT Speaks On The Most Controversial Couple In Sports Gossip Twittersphere

Apparently, basketball GOAT Michael Jordan doesn’t approve of his son Marcus’ relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of MJ’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.

The six-time NBA champion was seen leaving dinner at Matignon in Paris’ 8th arrondissement on Sunday, when he was asked about his 32-year-old son and the 48-year-old ex of his former teammate.

Michael Jordan doesn’t approve of his son dating Larsa Pippen pic.twitter.com/rALlRywf6B — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 3, 2023

MJ laughs at first, but when the photographer asked again he said no. Then when the photographer asked if Marcus and Larsa would marry, MJ is seen shaking his head.

The Jordan-Pippen Connection

Marcus is 32 and his own man. He doesn’t need his father’s approval to marry Larsa, if that’s actually what he wants. Though it would make family gatherings at the holidays more pleasant if everyone was on board.

Maybe over time everything will be cool and MJ will give his blessing.

There is no love lost between MJ and Scottie. The latter was not happy with the way he was depicted in “The Last Dance” and thought MJ went out of his way to make him look bad.

Meanwhile, Marcus and Larsa launched their new podcast “Separation Anxiety” which focuses on their “life, love, sex, and 16-year age gaps!” They’ve been extremely candid and shared a lot about their relationship.

Larsa has said she wants kids with Marcus and that he is her best friend.

Larsa and Scottie finalized their divorce in 2021 and she was awarded half of his Chicago Bulls retirement fund. A fact that has allegedly not gone over well with Scottie.

Wedding Bells And A Family On The Way?

But time moves on and the couple talked about the possibility of having kids.

“When we go and we meet people, or I’m introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up,” he shared. “But I feel like we’ve never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children. It’s one of those things where I think time will tell, you know?”

Practically speaking, if the couple wants children it would be difficult for Larsa to get pregnant and bring a baby to term at 48 without help from a fertility specialist. They could also have a baby through surrogacy if biology is important. Adoption is another option, if they decide they want to have kids.

On an earlier episode of the podcast Marcus spoke about interest from his family when rumors started flying that he and Larsa were dating.

“People around us started to ask questions. My mom was asking questions, and my brothers were asking questions,” Marcus said. “And so, I think from that point on, it was kind of like, ‘Well, let’s figure it out and see where this can go.’”

Given who Marcus is related to and who Larsa’s ex-husband is and their age gap, there will be continued interest in this relationship from the public. Of course it’s nobody’s business but theirs. But it’s 2023 in the social media era, so here we are.