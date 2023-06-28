“People … Are Not Happy That I’m In A Relationship With You” | Larsa Pippen Says Her OnlyFans Account Hasn’t Been As Successful Since Dating Marcus Jordan 

Beginning of the end for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s wild love affair?

Not too long ago it was announced that Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, who happens to be the son of Pippen’s former teammate Michael Jordan, were starting a podcast.

The podcast, “Separation Anxiety,” debuted not too long after the announcement, and let’s just say the unapologetic couple isn’t holding much back on camera.

The duo took the sports world by storm when they finally came out as an item this year and seem to be enjoying the limelight despite the backlash that’s come from the extremely awkward situation.

Larsa And Marcus Have Podcast

During a recent episode of the podcast, Larsa and Marcus got into a discussion about her account on OnlyFans, an online mostly adult content platform and app where subscribers pay for photos, videos and livestreams.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have launched a new podcast called “Separation Anxiety” that focuses on their “life, love, sex, and 16-year age gaps!” In […]https://t.co/8X5nptjVWG — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) June 14, 2023

In December, Pippen who considers herself the “pioneer” of OnlyFans, mentioned that her engagement on the platform had slipped since her dad asked her to take the page down. But during the podcast, Pippen said another reason why she isn’t as active on the platform anymore. The presence of Jordan in her life is also why things have slowed for her on there.

Relationship With Jordan Has Played Part In Reduced OnlyFans Engagement

During the podcast, Pippen asked Jordan how he felt about her having an OnlyFans account. With a straight face, Jordan said it didn’t bother him.

“So, how do you feel about my Only Fans account, and would you ever want me to delete it,” Pippen said. “Because I would.”

“I don’t have a problem with it,” Jordan replied. “I think, you know, as long as it makes you happy and you enjoy it and I think it’s a source of income for you, like, I would never want to block your success and well-being. And so, you know, I think as long as you enjoy it.” Pippen described the impact Jordan has on her engagement with the platform. “Literally, the people write me on there, are not happy that I’m in a relationship with you, but it’s fun … Listen, it’s fun,” she said. “And as long as you don’t mind, like, I think, for me, it’s like fun and it’s cool whatever. But if you don’t like it, I would definitely turn it off.”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan announce a new podcast together called Separation Anxiety pic.twitter.com/iggZtZLYoD — Sportsville (@Sportsville_) June 21, 2023

Pippen Says She Wouldn’t Mind Marriage Again

In an interview last week on “Entertainment Tonight”, Pippen and Jordan discussed the prospect of marriage. Pippen, who was married to ex-husband Scottie from 1997-2021, isn’t opposed to tying the knot once again.

Those 24 years of marriage were also apparently long enough for her to be entitled to half of his NBA retirement, which was announced this week.

But marriage doesn’t seem to be in the cards in the near future. Larsa and Marcus are having fun and making money. But who knows, they could end up tying the knot, considering no one ever saw this relationship even happening.

“I would. I like being married, I like the commitment, I like the family aspect and I like building a life with someone. So, I think I’d get married again,” Pippen said. “No pressure, though,” Pippen seemingly tossed in there to keep Jordan at ease.

Sounds like these two are happy and going on with their lives, regardless of how crazy it looks. But hey if they like it, we love it.