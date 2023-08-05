‘No, I Haven’t Hung Out With His Dad’ | Larsa Pippen Confirms She Hasn’t Spent Time With Michael Jordan Since She Began Dating His Son Marcus

It’s clear Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan aren’t spending time talking about Scottie Pippen. The ex-wife of the Basketball Hall of Famer was a recent guest on the “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast, where she talked about her relationship with Jordan’s son Marcus and the challenges of being Scottie’s ex.

Kramer asked Pippen if she has had family dinners with Marcus’ parents.

“No, I haven’t hung out with his dad. I’ve only hung out with his mom, [Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita].”

Michael Doesn’t Seem To Approve

This is on the heels of Michael being asked last month, while on vacation, if he approves of Marcus (32) dating the ex-wife of his former Chicago Bulls teammate. Michael defiantly said “No.”

Marcus and Larsa are the internet’s most gossiped about couple. The endless speculation on whether Larsa knew Marcus as an infant when she was married to Scottie and all the subsequent jokes that follow, really get people going.

The couple also have a podcast, “Separation Anxiety” which focuses on their “life, love, sex, and 16-year age gaps!” They’ve been extremely candid and shared a lot about their relationship, which only adds fuel to the fire.

Add in the fact that Michael and Scottie have been on the outs since “The Last Dance” documentary aired. Scottie was very unhappy about the way he was portrayed and has been critical of Michael since.

Michael Jordan is still one of the most famous athletes in the world. People are going to speculate about him and his family forever. That’s part of the deal.

Larsa And Marcus’ Relationship Isn’t About Michael And Scottie

But it’s not really relevant if Larsa and Michael spend time together. Michael is extremely private and rarely grants interviews and insights into his personal life. Also, his son is 32 and free to date whomever he wants. He doesn’t need his daddy’s approval.

Larsa, an OnlyFans star, made it clear in the podcast appearance with Kramer that her relationship with Marcus isn’t about other people. She said the couple never talk about Scottie and Michael.

“We never talk about them. We have our own relationship, we have our own day-to-day lives, and it doesn’t really involve anyone else other than us and my kids,” she said.

Larsa shares sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 14 with Scottie.