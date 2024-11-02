‘Sir Is She Single’?: Nigerian Rapper Soja Boy Warned To Stop Lusting Over Mike Tyson’s Daughter On Social Media

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is set to fight YouTube sensation turned sideshow boxer Jake Paul on Nov. 15. In the meantime, the youngest boxer to ever become heavyweight champion is promoting his daughter Miki’s new single “Love Me Again” which was released on October 25th.

The former plus-size model for Queen magazine has completely changed her look and persona in her new career.

In a show of support, Tyson took to Instagram to say:

“My daughter @missmikityson’s new song. So proud. She’s an incredible writer and singer. Make sure you follow her page for more music.”



Iron Mike promoting his daughter is nothing new; you can say a lot of things about him and his past, but one thing you can’t take from him is his solid parenting job.

Tyson’s post about his daughter was seen by many, and one person in particular was a Nigerian rapper named Soja Boy who oddly commented …

“Sir is she single.”

While the comment likely wasn’t viewed by Tyson, Soja Boy is risking it by even asking such a thing. That comment didn’t sit well with many of the social media followers, as various ones made sure to speak on his inquiring about Iron Mike’s oldest girl.

One follower said, “@miketyson Don’t let this man get away w this disrespect.”

Another piggybacked those same sentiments, saying, “@officialsojaboy this man chose death.”

Tyson Once Had Beef With Another Soulja Boy

While Tyson and Soja Boy are strangers, the knockout artist and rapper Soulja Boy aren’t. Back in 2017 Tyson released a diss track aimed at the “Crank That” rapper. At the time the man affectionately known as Iron Mike was training singer Chris Brown for a pay-per-view boxing match against the “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper. Brown and Soulja had a falling-out after Soulja liked an Instagram picture of Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Related: ‘Even Tyson, Can Get Laid Down’: Big Boi Pulls A Story From The Mike Tyson Archives. Turns Out Certain Trigger-Happy Atlanta Rappers Wanted All The Brooklyn Bully’s Smoke

The fight was eventually called off by Brown, who realized it wasn’t worth it and that he can’t control who likes pictures of his ex.