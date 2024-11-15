“I’m a Very Jealous Person … What’s Mine is Mine”: Since Joining Jake Paul’s $80M Empire Hawk Tuah Girl’s Boyfriend Feels Pressure Of Celebrities Like UFC Star Sean O’Malley Texting His Girl

Jake Paul has built himself quite an enterprise with an estimated net worth of around $80 million as he’s risen from broke YouTuber to world famous celebrity about to fight the legendary Iron Mike Tyson in front of millions of viewers tonight.

Paul and his brother Logan, a WWE star, have carved their own unconventional paths to success, usually riding strategies and business moves that some would describe as shameless or politically incorrect. Like boxing a 58-year-old man, regardless of who he was back in the 1980s.

Jake Paul Signs The Hawk Tuah Girl to His Media Company

Or signing Haliey Welch, aka The Hawk Tuah girl, to his media company. She shot to notoriety with a viral street interview, where she offered a phrase in reference to oral sex that immediately elevated her to legendary status in the land of the very blond and very stupid. A place where Jake Paul has sowed his entrepreneurial oats and gained a massive following.

‘She proceeded to explain that “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang” in her thick Southern accent.

Since that infamous viral video, her Instagram account has blown up, amassing over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. With her newfound celebrity, based on a pretty raunchy rise to fame, several celebrities have reportedly slid into her DMs to test the legend, including UFC star Sean O’Malley, who was reportedly putting on a full-court press, messaging her “all week” at one point.

Welch has her own podcast called ”Talk Tuah,” with the YouTube channel boasting 171,000 subscribers and over 7 million views. She has a whole host of guests.

In episode 10 of ”Talk Tuah,” Welch finally revealed the identity of her boyfriend “Pookie.” Her 22-year-old boyfriend, who goes by the name Kelby Blackwell, joined the show to discuss their relationship.

Blackwell let it be known that he isn’t cool with celebrities trying to get at his girlfriend, but his reaction “Depends on the person and what they say,” Blackwell said.

“I’m a very jealous person. … what’s mine is mine,” he said, also admitting that he takes exception to her texting back to people who she meets online.

Welch and her boyfriend speak on the latest episode of “Talk Tuah.”

Pookie addressed some misconceptions about their relationship:

“So last year I was actually in a relationship for right around two and a half years,” he said. “Nobody knows that, of course, because Haliey did not bring that up, so everybody just thinks I’m a sorry sack of sh*t.” “We broke up, I think, last March, and it was just kind of like a dirty breakup,” Pookie continued. “So, the last couple months after that before I started actually, like, considering Haliey, I was more working on myself and working on like being able to bring her what she needed for herself to where I didn’t want to bring the hurt on to her.”

He also shot holes at the fans and suitors who accused him of going public with Haliey once she became famous.

The Hawk Tuah girl’s boyfriend doesn’t like celebrities all up in her DMs. (Twitter)

“You can believe what you want at the end of the day, I mean I know what I feel in my heart and that I love Haliey so like that’s just that,” he added.

Welch is a classic case study in the unexpected rise to fame that social media creates daily for people willing to say and do outlandish things. Jake Paul is a pioneer in the social media come up. How content, timing, and the willingness to put yourself out there regardless of what anyone says and embrace it can lead to unthinkable achievements.

Win or lose, Paul is getting a huge bag reportedly in the neighborhood of $40 million, which is double Tyson’s purse. He’s the new age renegade, masterfully building wealth and taking some other born losers along for the ride. And it comes with all the shenanigans.

Tyson Slaps Jake Paul During Face Off

As the pair went nose-to-nose, “Iron Mike” hooked off on Paul with a slap heard around the world. He connected with Jake’s jaw and prompted several security guards to separate the two men. Apparently, Tyson was unhappy as his foot had accidentally been stepped on when Paul awkwardly crawled up to Mike and got too close when he stood up.

Logan Paul, who has fought legend Floyd Mayweather, believes Tyson miscalculated by attacking his little brother and making their fight personal.

“My brother got slapped by Mike Tyson, f****** iconic,” he tweeted.

“But a grave error This fight just became personal for Jake Tomorrow’s outcome will be utter devastation for Mike; the new face of boxing will be crowned tomorrow.”

The Paul brothers have built a kingdom of drama and shock entertainment, and when it comes to pushing the limits no one is a better teacher than Mike Tyson.