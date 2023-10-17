Keeping It Gully! Conor McGregor Takes A Shot At Logan Paul’s Fiancée After McGregor’s Teammate Dillon Danis Loses

Influencer-turned-boxing-entertainer Logan Paul and jiu-jitsu ace Dillon Danis settled their bad blood feud in the ring over the weekend. However, Danis’ biggest supporter, teammate and UFC star Conor McGregor, took the petty route after the lopsided win for Paul in Manchester, England, over the weekend during the Misfits Boxing event.

“Hey Conor McGregor, you see that? I took your b***h, put him on a leash, and took him for a walk,” Logan Paul said during the post-fight interview. “Who’s the real fighter now?”

Conor went left and continued the slut-shaming tactics employed by Danis against Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal during the pre-fight build-up by posting something crass about her.

“Logan, me and her, what’s up,” McGregor posted briefly on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Bad Form

McGregor’s advisors must have swooped in to inform him that the post was not the best look for him, given his numerous alleged sexual assault accusations. The next day he opted to post a picture of himself and Danis in the gym with some words of support.

“What a show, brother! Well done! The world is excited for what’s next! #Legend,” McGregor posted.

The statement could have been more accurate in describing Danis’ performance, as he never had an offensive plan of attack despite having more combat sports experience than Paul. Danis landed approximately two punches each round and attempted a body lock takedown and guillotine choke, both of which failed. Paul outlanded him at a nearly 20-to-1 rate.

All Misfit. No Boxing.

Aside from being a former two-weight-class champion in the UFC, McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a sanctioned match that has become the second-highest-selling pay-per-view in boxing history. Even in that defeat, McGregor tried to box “Money” Mayweather.

Danis was hit with a cease-and-desist letter for his alleged online harassment of Paul’s fiancée in the lead-up to the fight.

He found a collection of questionable moments where he lined up her sexually suggestive statements to paint an unsavory image of the model. The action was Danis’ version of fight hype.

Agdal showed up to the fight with Logan Paul and was in the ring to share the glory of her fiancé’s win and vindication of her name. McGregor keeping the petty campaign going is very on brand, but another reason the event overall is more “Misfit” than boxing.