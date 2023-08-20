MMA “Misfit” Dillon Danis Trolls Next Opponent Logan Paul By Sharing Suggestive Content About His Fiancée | Twitter Responds By Locking Danis Out

Dillon Danis, the former training partner of Conor McGregor, has dragged his 15 minutes of fame for a long time, and now he is extending it cruelly. Danis is the next opponent for influencer turned boxer-wrestler Logan Paul, and to promote their Oct. 14 bout in Manchester, England, on the Misfits DAZN card, Danis has been sharing some not-so-flattering content about Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal.

In the game of fight hype during the influencer boxing era, anything goes, and Danis unleashed a flurry of posts meant to make Agdal look less than trustworthy for a potential life partner. After unloading image after image of Agdal in intimate moments with past boyfriends, Danis showed her with various celebrities, implying that they might have hooked up with her.

Awkward…

But the mic drop moment was a now-viral video Danis posted where Agdal answers a question posed on the screen: What’s the weirdest place you’ve had sex?

“I sucked a d**k in a football stadium full of people once,” Agdal responds with a smile and hearty laugh.

Someone made a compilation of Logan Paul’s fiancé with other men using Dillon Danis tweets. 😬

pic.twitter.com/NWjEf6OcdJ — k (@kvvyle_) August 18, 2023

The clip went viral, and the comments and subsequent memes all suggested that Logan Paul is somewhere contemplating the potential union with Agdal. Talk about a low blow, but Danis has no chill.

He shared another video of Agdal being asked a question by Ridiculousness host Rob Dyrdek, who asked, “Are there any foods that make…you gag?”

“My gag reflex is pretty strong, yeah, I have to say…it would take a lot,” Agdal said, taking the question to a place the host and his co-host were not ready for.

Who Is Nina Agdal?

Agdal is a Danish model who graced the cover of the 50th-anniversary issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2014. Since then, she has been linked to celebrity ex-boyfriends, including actor Leonardo DiCaprio and singers Adam Levine and Max George. Danis also posted pics of her with Jaime Foxx and Ja Rule to add further insult to injury.

The caption for the Jaime Foxx pic Danis tweeted read, “we need to thank Nina for influencing Jamie Foxx to make one of the best hits of all time, gold digger.”

we need to thank Nina for influencing Jamie Foxx to make one of the best hits of all time, gold digger 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6U8WYGs03o — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 16, 2023

Ouch.

Per reports, Paul sent a cease and desist letter to Danis, but he kept trolling away. However, ‘X,’ formerly Twitter, locked Danis out of his account for violating the Twitter rules.

As one of the most polarizing figures in MMA, Dillon Danis has proven that Twitter fingers will get you fights and keep you trending, but with all the extra motivation he has given Logan Paul, will he win on fight night?