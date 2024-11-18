“Howard Would Beat Shaq, No Contest”: Boxing Fans Deliver Cruel Mike Tyson Message To 52-Year-Old Shaq, and It’s Dwight Howard’s Fault

Dwight Howard’s “DWTS” elimination has apparently rekindled his competitive juices, and everyone is still in the fighting spirit after they were left unsatisfied by the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul-Netflix money heist.

The future Hall of Famer hasn’t received any offers from an NBA team yet, but he is interested in facing his OG nemesis Shaquille O’Neal in the ring.

“Shaq wassup let’s make bread,” was Howard’s response to Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski engaging in an NBA vs. NFL celebrity showdown.

Dwight Howard has reignited his beef with Shaq 🍿



The former NBA champion challenged Shaq to a fight. In his response, Shaq called out Howard for not having more than 1 ring 👀 pic.twitter.com/ktwbhm9xD1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 18, 2024

Social media immediately blasted Howard for not tagging Shaq, until the NBA Top 75 snub revealed that, “I’m blocked lol.”

Just like the prison walls, social media is a place where news travels quickly, and Shaquille O’Neal got word of Dwight’s potential business offer, and unsurprisingly shut it down with extra-insulting sauce.

Shaq Says Doing Celebrity Boxing Match With Dwight Howard Is Beneath Him

“Gotta have more than one ring to get in the ring with me, I’ll stick with a real champion like @RobGronkowski , and you can have the Superman belt, all yours buddy.”

Howard, finally getting a chance to speak with Shaq via social media, replied quickly.

“My bad I didn’t read the rulebook,” wrote Howard.

Back in his prime, most people would probably put money on Shaq to handle Dwight Howard in a boxing match. At 52-years of age, with broken knees that suffer the glory of NBA wars and deep pockets, Shaq is all talk. If he has a problem with anybody, the solution is just a phone call away. He doesn’t handle any physical confrontations with anyone, anymore. Not even for a check. He cuts checks, not chins.

Howard is hungry still. He also has a chip on his shoulder because Shaq has never liked him ever since Howard won the 2008 NBA Slam Dunk contest with a leaping jam rocking a Superman cape and Kenny Smith sparked the hijacking of Shaq’s most beloved moniker.

“I don’t give a damn what he had on, there’s only one Superman,” Shaq said at the time.

Superman, of course, was one of Shaq’s many nicknames, until Howard stole it during his peak years with the Orlando Magic … and kept using it. Fans and analysts started calling him that and Shaq was never able to let it go. He’s been diminishing Howard, who never won a championship

Then, of course, Howard complained that his jersey should have been retired before Shaq’s by Orlando, because he had a bigger impact on the franchise and played there longer.

He probably had a point, but most fans saw it as sour grapes from an inferior player.

Could Shaq Beat Dwight Howard In A Boxing Match?

Now, in Shaq’s mind, he might believe that he can take Howard, who is a very fit 39 and still trying to return to the NBA, at least for a proper farewell tour.

Some fans on social media, however, don’t think Shaq is up to a boxing match with Dwight and accused Big Diesel of using the ring count as an easy way to bail out and end any further speculation.

Said one X user: “Shaq knows he would lose so he brings up the ring counts.”

“Soon as Shaq get in an argument. “RIIINNGSSS RIIINGSSS,” one fan complained.

Other fans didn’t appreciate the way Big Diesel just dismissed Howard, who was probably just joking around with Shaq, as is his nature.

“Man Shaq, this man can’t even joke with you. I don’t get this disdain Shaq has towards Dwight!!!!” With plenty more siding with DH12, despite him having fewer rings.

Social Media Says Shaq Would Lose To Dwight Howard In Boxing Match

“how did Shaq become so unlikable?” asked @jutiz28

“Howard would beat Shaq, no contest.” added another.

Another X user said: “Dwight would f*** Shaq up.”

"I wish Shaq would leave Dwight Howard alone. Shaq, you were the best player in Orlando Magic history; you're a better player in LA than he was; you're a better overall player. Why you bring this man into this? Dwight is minding his own business." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/QLPL2SOSoX — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) August 29, 2019

The consensus opinion seems to be that Shaq was trying to avoid smoke with Howard. It’s definitely a rabbit got the gun situation for Shaq, who has always had it out for Howard, had the better career, and constantly demeaned him on large platforms, which definitely influenced people’s opinion of Howard. He would love to get Shaq in the ring and make him answer for his treatment of a fellow center.

RELATED: ‘I Strive Off Professional Jealousy’: Shaquille O’Neal Admits His $500M Worth Can’t Stop Him From Being Envious Of James Gang’s Generational G-14 Classification

It won’t happen though and in Shaq’s world the reason is legit: “You have to have G-14” classification and Howard doesn’t.