‘Even Tyson, Can Get Laid Down’: Big Boi Pulls A Story From The Mike Tyson Archives. Turns Out Certain Trigger-Happy Atlanta Rappers Wanted All The Brooklyn Bully’s Smoke

One exciting thing about sports and sports legends is that they normally come with a plethora of behind-the-scenes stories.

These stories are normally interesting, and sometimes vulgar, funny, or politically incorrect with subject matters that would have the athlete canceled in today’s times. But for boxing legend and sports icon Mike Tyson, this small story just adds to his legendary persona and shows how fearless he was.

What Happened Between Mike Tyson and Goodie Mobb Member Khujo?

When it comes to Mike Tyson, anyone can get it. Whether it’s right now, or back when he was the closest thing to the Terminator in the boxing ring. Everyone knows this, including his boxing foes. But it seems that one musician didn’t get the memo.

According to Big Boi, one-half of the iconic hip-hop duo Outkast, Mike Tyson had all the smoke for the rapper Khujo, a member of Goodie Mob.

Big Boi sat down with up-and-coming Atlanta rapper JID for Rolling Stone’s Musician on Musician series, when both of them began discussing Khujo and how they were fans of his. JID bought up one of his favorite Khujo lyrics from the song “Y’all Scared” by Outkast, specifically, the bar “Heat’ll make anything move/ Even Tyson, can get laid down, with this tool.”

Big Boi, who is an OG in the rap music and pop culture in general, had a spine-tingling story about Khujo, his bar, and how Iron Mike felt about it.

“Man, let me tell you, Tyson walked up on Khujo at the BET Awards or some award show,” said the artist formerly known as Daddy Phat Sacks. “Tyson got a lot more fights, but Khujo ain’t back down or nothin’. He was just like, ‘Yeah, foLk. Yeah, folk,’ You know what I’m sayin’? And Mike Tyson was like, ‘You had said something about me?’” Khujo Didn’t Back Down From Mike Tyson

This type of situation with Tyson is right on par with the type of person he is, and there are tons of other stories about Tyson’s aggression to back that claim up. Mike has no problem getting dirty with anybody who tries to use his celebrity status as a stepladder to fame or a chance to chase clout.

While these bone-chilling Tyson stories are interesting, Mike is always in boxing mode. The proof is that he recently trained UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou before he took on boxing champion Tyson Fury, and Ngannou nearly won. Many believe that Ngannou should’ve won and that the result was biased, but Tyson helped Ngannou work on his body shot, which many know Tyson is very capable of.

There is no word on whether Tyson and Khujo’s altercation ever escalated, but it’s safe to say we know who would’ve won.