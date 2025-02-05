“I Don’t Like Tom Brady, Edelman, Gronk. They Can Go Somewhere”: Former NFL Star Is Rooting For Patrick Mahomes To Break The GOAT’s Super Bowl Records 

There are many storylines and legacies on the line in Super Bowl 59, with Patrick Mahomes’ three-peat and Jalen Hurts’ opportunity to slay Goliath and stop history while elevating his own standing among elite quarterbacks leading the conversation.

Fans, media members and former players have their own rooting interests, and former NFL fullback Ovie Mughelli shared his thoughts about why he is rooting against Jalen Hurts on The Shadow League “Locker Room” with his co-panelist Rhett Butler.

Mughelli actually likes Philadelphia’s star QB, who is returning to avenge a Super Sunday loss to Mahomes in 2023. The NFL’s former highest-paid fullback in history wouldn’t mind if Hurts won the game, but his disdain for legendary signal-caller Tom Brady supersedes his affection for Hurts.

“I actually want Patrick to do it,” said Mughelli, a former Pro Bowl player who played for the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and St Louis Rams over a 10-year career. “I played against Tom Brady. I met Tom Brady in person. I saw the roast of Tom Brady. He’s this nice guy and he’s someone that laughs at himself and jokes and his teammates love me. Well, I wasn’t his teammate. I don’t love them. I don’t like Tom Brady. Don’t like the Patriots. I don’t like Brady, (former Pats WR Julian) Edelman, Gronk … those guys. They can go somewhere.”

Former Baltimore Raven Ovie Mughelli Wants Patrick Mahomes To Break Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Wins Record

Baltimore has an all-time 5-11 record against the Patriots, and Mughelli, who was with Baltimore from 2003-2006, says he wants to see Brady’s record erased and Mahomes is the key to that happening.

“What I do want is my man Patrick Mahomes to beat Tom Brady’s record (of seven Super Bowl wins).I cannot go throughout my old age having Tom Brady be The GOAT of GOATS. He’s the GOAT but I’d love Patrick to chase that. If he can do it, anybody can do it. So if he’s close, let’s just go for it. Let’s go all in, so I’m rooting for Pat to do it.

While his co-host said, “I want to see the Eagles fly and do what they gotta do. The city needs this,” Mughelli says he thinks Hurts has a great chance to win, but “I got a slight edge to Mahomes getting Tom Brady’s record out of there.”

Mahomes would still have three more rings to go to snatch Brady’s record, but a fourth ring in just seven full seasons as a starting NFL QB is something Brady has never done, so starting with that would make Mughelli’s day.