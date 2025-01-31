“If I Was Y’all Wouldn’t Bet Against Them”’: Former Brian Piccolo Award Winner Says Saquon Barkley’s MVP Season Won’t Be Enough To Stop Patrick Mahomes’ Three-Peat

The week leading up to Super Bowl 59 is almost here and there’s been plenty of opinion and predictions concerning Jalen Hurts and the Eagles and if they have a shot to stop the three-peat hopes of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

There’s been a groundswell of support on social media for Jalen Hurts and an Eagles team who is No. 1 overall in the NFL defensively and boasts an all-time great running back.

Former NFL Player Shayon Green Respects Saquon Barkley, But Doesn’t See Patrick Mahomes Losing

That running back, Saquon Barkley, is 30 yards from rushing for more yards in a total season than anyone in history, but will he be enough to overcome Mahomes Magic?

Former NFL player and Miami University standout Shayon Green appeared on The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast, and while he gives Hurts and Barkley major props, Green, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization in 2015 doesn’t see anyone or anything stopping a KC three-peat.

“I’m gonna be honest with you,” said the ACC’s 2012 Brian Piccolo Award Co-Winner, who overcame several devastating injuries to achieve his dream of playing pro football.

“Patrick Mahomes is that guy. And Saquon is that guy as well, but unfortunately, he’s not a part of the (Chiefs) … ’cause he can run and catch the ball, he’s got versatility, he’s a threat on both levels.”

Patrick Mahomes Compared To Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, & Derek Jeter

There’s no denying that Patrick Mahomes’ résumé resembles that of Muhammad Ali in his prime against the field. On the cusp of making NFL history, he’s recently been compared to various iconic sports figures such as MJ, Kobe and Derek Jeter.

“Watching them and listening to the things they talk about, that’s helped shape my career,” Mahomes told reporters about the aforementioned legends.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Sr. In His Own Words | How the MLB Pitcher Laid The Foundation For His Son’s Rise To Super Bowl Legend

Former NFL Player Shayon Green appeared on The Shadow League “Locker Room” and said he doesn’t see any scenario where Saquon Barkley’s Philadelphia Eagles can stop Patrick Mahomes’ three-peat.

Former All-Pro and current football analyst Robert Griffin III ran down all of the accolades that put Mahomes in GOAT contention less than five years after Tom Brady left the game to enter the booth and help run the L.A. Raiders.

“It’s Patrick Mahomes’ World.

Already a Hall of Fame resume.

He is the best at doing it in the Galaxy.”

Patrick Mahomes in 7 years as a starter;



• 4 Super Bowl appearances

• 3 Super Bowl wins

• 7 STRAIGHT AFC Championship Games

•7-0 in the Divisional round of the Playoffs

•7 STRAIGHT AFC WEST Championships

• 6 pro bowls

• 3 all-pro seasons

• 2 MVP’s

• 1 AP offensive… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 19, 2025

If the Philadelphia Eagles are to pull off the upset, most people believe that Saquon Barkley will have to be the best player on the field and rush for well over 100 yards and break a couple of long plays. Not to be missed in Barkley’s robust statistical season is the leadership and passion and unselfishness he has brought to a team that looked like the chemistry was depleted during last season’s embarrassing collapse.

Saquon Barkley Is The Philadelphia Eagles MVP

That same team that began the season 10-1 and stumbled, losing 6 of their last 7, including a 32-9 loss in Tampa in the wild-card round, started just as strong this season. With a new glue called “Saquon Barkley,” — who was rescued from the bottom of the standings with the New York Giants and had a chip on his shoulder the entire season — the Eagles elevated as the season progressed.

Barkley had been to the bottom, so whatever issues the Eagles were having personally, he preferred that situation to the losing one with Big Blue. So, when AJ Brown threw his tantrums and Jalen Hurts started getting in his feelings, Saquon did whatever was necessary to alleviate the stress, not add to it.

RELATED: Jalen Hurts Signed A $255M Contract Then Lost The Locker Room. Now His Leadership Must Be Questioned For The First Time

This Eagles team has his unstoppable mentality, and that smile always remains on his face, even when his other teammates are scowling or waiting for the tide to turn negatively.

SAQUON AND THE EAGLES ARE SUPER BOWL BOUND! 🏆🔥



What a difference a change of scenery makes.



▪️118 yards and 3 TDs today

▪️NFC Champions 🏆

▪️2,005 rushing yards this season

▪️OPOY? pic.twitter.com/bQ61nEVWBJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 26, 2025

Shayon Green Says Don’t Bet Against Patrick Mahomes

The mystique of Mahomes makes him the betting favorite and the reason why most fans are picking Andy Reid’s team to pull off the first three-peat in NFL history, but Green cautions that the matchup will be close and there is a formula for success that the Eagles must execute if they want to win. Disrupting Mahomes and the fluidity of the Chiefs offense is key.

“It’ll be a good matchup,” Green told “Locker Room” host Osei The Dark Secret. “But at the end of the day Patrick Mahomes is that guy. Once Mahomes gets in a rhythm and that offense gets rolling he’s hard to stop.” “The Eagles have a quality team if they can get everybody on the same page and (excel in) team execution … with everybody doing their jobs,” then the Eagles have a shot, Green added.

There are plenty of analysts and football junkies that see a clear path for Jalen Hurts to the Super Bowl trophy, and it involves his team outplaying the Chiefs on both sides of the ball and Hurts coming up with another 300-yard passing, 70-plus-yards rushing gem that he displayed in the first Super Bowl matchup between these two teams in 2023.

It’s Jalen Hurts’ Time To Shine: Nobody Cares About How He Gets It Done pic.twitter.com/WhXSgzqbPL — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) January 31, 2025

Despite historical achievements the Eagles have conquered this season, steamrolling the Washington Commanders and rookie Jayden Daniels in the NFC Championship Game, putting up 55 points, prognosticators across the board still attempted to diminish Hurts’ participation in the beatdown.

RELATED: Should The Eagles’ “Tush Push” Be Illegal? | Some NFC East Division Rivals Are Hating On Jalen Hurts and Want To See The Play Outlawed

Green respects the Eagles, but he fears Mahomes too much to side with Philly.

“The Chiefs all day,” Green said. “I wouldn’t bet against them. If I was y’all wouldn’t bet against them.”