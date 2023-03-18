NFL Legend Darrell Green Had Women In Tears, Put Some Men To Shame With His Heartfelt 38th Anniversary Post To His Wife Jewell E. Green

Darrell Green proves that true love still exists in 2023 with his beautiful post to his wife, Jewell E. Green. The couple celebrated 38 years of marriage and she has seen every single moment of his extraordinary NFL career.

Darrell Green during his playing days with the Washington Redskins. (Photo: Getty Images)

Former teammates and NFL fans commented under the post to congratulate the Greens.

“Congratulations teammate love you,” said former NFL defensive back Mark McMillian.

Another fan wrote, “Beautiful tribute. Congratulations. A lucky woman for sure.”

Celebrating 38 faithful years of marriage, it’s been a million times more rewarding than a SB ring, a HOF jacket, a NFL greatest 100 are anything else this world can offer. Happy 38th Anniversary to my sweet Jewell E. Green.

To God be the Glory! pic.twitter.com/jOgmiLDaeX — Darrell Green (@darrellgreen28) March 17, 2023

The two share four kids and their oldest son, Jared Green, was an undrafted wide receiver out of Southern University. Jared spent time on the practice squads of the Cowboys, Panthers, and Raiders. He never got his big break in the league and retired in 2014.

The younger audience might not know Darrell Green, but we will give you a quick history lesson.

The Legend of Darrell Green

Green was the 28th overall pick in the 1983 NFL raft by the Washington Commanders, then known as the Redskins. He played 20 NFL seasons and his 54 career interceptions is tied for 21st in NFL history. His total career interceptions is also the most in team history for the Commanders.

He is a two-time Super Bowl champ and was teammates with the first Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl, Doug Williams.

Green was named All-Pro four times in his career and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He also was a member of the 1990s All-Decade team. In addition to his greatness as a cornerback, he also had exceptional speed. He returned six interceptions back for touchdowns and owns the team record for longest fumble return (78 yards) against the Colts in 1993.

Many former NFL believes Green speed rivals players like Devin Hester and Tyreek Hill. It is reported that Green ran a 4.43 on his 50th birthday back in 2010. The speedster and ball hawk was named a Pro Football Hall of Famer in 2008.

Darrell Green And Jewell E. Green Still Going Strong

Green and his wife are not the only NFL couple still going strong.

Former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete and actress Holly Robinson have been married since 1995. The two will celebrate 28 years of marriage this year.

Aaron Ross and his wife Sanya Richards meet in college at the University of Texas. Richards was an olympic track star and Ross is a former defensive back that spent seven seasons in the NFL. The couple got married in 2003 and are still together.

Kurt and Brenda Warner also met while he was in college, she was a single working mom at the time. They got married in 1997 and she stuck by his side until he finally got his big break in the NFL.

Former defensive end Howie Long and Diane Addonizio got married in 1982. The couple will celebrate 41 years of marriage as this year.

Legendary 49ers quarterback Joe Montana and Jennifer Wallace has been married since 1985.

More news from our partners:

Colorado Football Player Kicked Out Of Training For Wrong Socks | Old School Deion Sanders Says ‘There’s Structure and Rules to This Thing’ – The Shadow League

Memphis Grizzlies New ‘Ja Morant Travel Rules’ Is A Party Pooper For Teammates | No More Overnight Stays In LA – The Shadow League

Gloria Govan Owes $200K to Her Former Divorce Attorneys, But Her Former Husband Owes Her $133K. Here’s Why (finurah.com)