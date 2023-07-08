Marcus Jordan Doesn’t Care If His Dad Approves Of Relationship With Larsa Pippen, Says Marriage Is “Not Out The Realm Of Possibility”

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have only been together for about a year but the two seem to be very much in love with each other, most recently seen out together celebrating Larsa’s 49th birthday and doing things with a hookah most people wouldn’t imagine.



Marcus Jordan x Larsa Pippen pic.twitter.com/KRLg3xac9U — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 7, 2023

The couple discussed the possibility of marriage In their latest interview with E! News. This came as a surprise to many, but not because they have only been together for a year.

Last week, Michael Jordan revealed that he didn’t approve of the relationship between his son and Larsa. Marcus obviously doesn’t care because he is blinded by love.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen spotted together on a date. (Photo: Getty Images)

Wedding Bells Ringing For Marcus And Larsa?

In the interview with E! News, the couple was asked about some of the topics they would be discussing on their new podcasts titled “Separation Anxiety.” The first episode aired on June 8 and the couple have dropped five episodes since on iHeartradio. The two were asked if marriage was in their future, and Marcus didn’t rule it out.

“You know it’s definitely on the table but I feel like it’s early in our relationship. We are actually gonna talk about this on the podcast. I feel like we both have different cultural upbringings. I feel like your [Larsa’s] upbringing traditionally is to get married at a young age and start a family,” said Marcus.

He continued, “For me, from my perspective, I feel like I was always so focused on one playing basketball as a kid. And two, starting my business. Um, I treat Trophy Room as my baby, and so I just never really had that mindset. But now that I am 32, starting to become more of an adult and on my two feet, I am starting to entertain marriage and kids. But we will eventually get there and have that conversation.”

Larsa was honest as well and says she just did not know. Larsa was married from 1997 to 2018 to Scottie Pippen, and they share three children. She obviously is not in a rush to jump back into another marriage, and that is probably why she was hesitant in her response to the marriage question.

Don’t Care About Dad’s Opinion

Marcus disregarded everything his dad said when he was asked about their relationship. The two were spotted in Miami on Thursday to celebrate Larsa’s birthday.

The 32-year-old was spotted with his face buried in her bosom. Despite the 17-year age gap, the two seem to be madly in love and not slowing down.