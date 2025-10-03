“Lisa Leslie Is A Great Choice For The Next Commissioner”: WNBA Fans Agree With Sophie Cunningham and Napheesa Collier That League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Ain’t It

As the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury prepare to do battle in the 2025 WNBA Finals on Friday night, a storm is brewing concerning Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Phee, as she’s affectionately known pretty much told everyone that in her humble opinion, Englebert has provided the “W” with the worst leadership possible.



WNBA Players & Fans Want New Commissioner



Many other players around the league support the elite two-way star’s comments that the league needs better leadership. Looking forward to very popular name was quickly brought up as her possible replacement. That name is none other than WNBA and women’s basketball legend Lisa Leslie. In fact a fan via social media was pretty blunt saying this….

“Lisa Leslie is a great choice for the next commissioner,” one fan said.

“New Commissioner sitting RIGHT THERE,” another fan said.

“Are we putting out there Lisa Leslie’s name for commissioner? Perfect fit in my mind. Business minded, basketball HoF, respects the players and the game, players respect her. My vote is for her,” another fan quipped.

Lisa Leslie speaks on Napheesa Collier's statement on Cathy Engelbert and WNBA leadership. pic.twitter.com/C9vosV4N8j — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) October 2, 2025

Why Leslie Fits The Bill

Replacing Engelbert with someone like Leslie would definitely have its drawbacks as it pertains to Leslie’s perceived lack of extensive business and organizational management experience.

But, in the same instance Leslie’s iconic status, deep understanding of the game, and ability to inspire and connect with the community and players, plus her inspiration and leadership would be a huge upgrade in those areas. Also her experience with the inaugural season of the “Unrivaled” league this past offseason helps her case immensely.



Napheesa Collier read a statement regarding what she called the WNBA's "lack of accountability from the league office" on issues surrounding officiating. pic.twitter.com/DNBgXXkBe4 — ESPN (@espn) September 30, 2025

Phee Blasts Englebert

During her exit interview following the Lynx’s playoff loss to the aforementioned Mercury, Phee took that time to call out the embattled Engelbert.

“We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world. But right now, we have the worst leadership in the world”.

Phee even recounted a private conversation with Englebert this past February to discuss player concerns including how the games are refereed. Phee claims Engelbert brushed her off, telling her that “only the losers complains about refs.”

Phee also mentioned how the low salaries of players like Caitlin Clark and others, who have helped reinvigorate a vested interest in the league, needs to be addressed. Englebert said Cailtin Clark, who has accumulated a nice bag of endorsements “should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.”

That type of condescending remark was viewed by many as being out of touch with the players and the value they bring to the league.

Clark, Cunningham And Others Support Collier

Collier let it be known that Engelbert hasn’t even spoken to Clark (the league’s cash cow) who played in only 13 games this past season due to injury. Collier received backing via social media from many current and former WNBA players including reigning and now four-time MVP A’ja Wilson, former WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne and Clark herself, with the Fever star saying ….

“I have great respect for Phee… she made a lot of valid points. Phee said it all. … This is straight-up the most important moment in this league’s history.”

Clark’s Protector Speaks Up

As she’s done as Clark’s first year teammate, enforcer and defender and obvious close friend, the outspoken Sophie Cunningham didn’t hold back on Engelbert either. Cunningham responded to the comments made by Englebert about Clark that Phee mentioned with this comment on social media.

“People only know Cathy because of C…. She’s the most delusional leader our league has seen. AND IT SHOULDN’T EVER BE ABOUT OUR COMMISSIONER IN THE FIRST PLACE.”