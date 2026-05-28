‘That Blatant Favoritism Annoys Me’: Cari Champion Says WNBA, Refs and Front Offices Aren’t Hiding The Fact That Caitlin Clark Gets ‘Special Treatment’ 

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is filling up the stat sheet and her Indiana Fever team is winning more games than it’s losing and looking to start riding a consistent momentum. Meanwhile, her fans are thrilled that the WNBA and referees are intentionally tightening up the calls to allow freedom of movement, especially on the perimeter where Clark makes her money. She’s been getting to the line a lot more, and she hasn’t backed down from giving the refs a piece of her mind. Opposing players like Tiffany Hayes who want to go face to face with her on the court will not be spared either.

Caitlin Clark got in Tiffany Hayes’ face after hitting a deep 3 in the Fever’s 90-82 win over the Valkyries 🍿👀



Clark: “You like that?”



Hayes: “Better get yo’ a** out my m*****f**kin’ face!”



Clark: “Bring it on. Let’s go. Step up.” pic.twitter.com/SqYMBMHnE8 — Who Likes Sports? (@WhoLikesSports) May 23, 2026

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It’s been said many times that this is the way the WNBA should ref Clark. Allow her greatest strengths to give her an advantage over the rest of the league. There’s a theory that her individual success will continue to drive the league as long as she’s considered top dog and performing at an All-Star level. Her fans have constantly complained that she doesn’t get enough fouls and is treated unfairly and too physically by her competitors.

There’s Two Sides To Caitlin Clark Debate

There are two continuous, opposite forces clashing when it comes to debating how Caitlin Clark is treated in the WNBA. The flip side is people such as Cari Champion. The former ESPN host accused the WNBA of giving Caitlin Clark “special treatment” from the league and its referees on Wednesday on her “Flagrant & Funny” podcast with Jemele Hill.

She feels like the favorable treatment extends to the front offices as well.

“That type of blatant favoritism annoys the (expletive) out of me,” Champion said.

“I don’t know if this is her fault, because I think it might be unfair for me to say that this is her fault. But at the same time, it’s like, why is she getting this special treatment? And it just is, yet again, another example of the league and its fans… being so precious with her,” she continued.

Cari Champion Is Fed Up With Caitlin Clark’s Tantrums & Preferential Treatment

This isn’t the first time Champion has expressed her opinions about Clark’s kid glove treatment.

“The more we get to catch these glimpses of Caitlin Clark, I’m like, ‘I don’t like you. I don’t like the way you behave on the court,’” Champion said. “And the league is positioning you to be its superstar because you are, and with leadership comes certain responsibility,” Champion explained. “And if you don’t want that responsibility, I understand that. But the way that you behave, this entitlement, the way you are talking to your coaches … you enjoy that. So if that’s what you enjoy, if you want to be the villain, if you want to be the tough person … then let it be. Because we’re coming at you the same way we could come at anyone else. And her fans need to recognize that. Like, she chooses that behavior.”

Champion blames the WNBA for mishandling the entire situation.

“I think the league is not handling her well,” Champion said. “I don’t think coddling her behind the scenes is going to create what they think it’s going to create.”

Fans React To Cari Champion Giving Her Reasons For Not Liking Caitlin Clark

“Did you complain about DT doing the same stuff or did you just start watching in 2024? Caitlin finished the game with 5 fouls, a tech, and a flagrant, girl what more do you want and they overturned Paige’s tech,” one fan commented under the episode’s Youtube comment section.

Some fans say Champion is the only one playing favorites.

“Only using CC for click bait. Go investigate Aja old tweets …” one fan suggested.

“The more they speak on cc the more they look like a hater,” one Clark fan commented. “You didn’t hear Cari say anything about Angel Reese last year when she knocked the clipboard out of her assistant coach’s hands and yelled. These fools have selective outrage.”

Former ESPN host Cari Champion says she doesn’t like Caitlin Clark’s attitude on the court, and the WNBA allows her special treatment during games. She says it’s not good for the league. (Getty Images)

Indiana Fever Faces Stiff Test Against Golden State Valkyries

There are many different opinions about Caitlin Clark depending on what side of the fence you choose to stand on. She’s currently third in the league in scoring at 23.8 points per game and first in assists (9.0 per game) so the stats are there. Thursday night’s matchup against the Golden State Valkyries (4-2) – led by 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase – will require discipline, clutch shooting and teamwork from Clark and her crew to get it done.