‘Obviously Different Places Now’ | LeBron James Opens Up On Broken Friendship With Drake Amidst ‘They Not Like Us’ Beef With Kendrick Lamar

The beef between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar hit a fever pitch last summer when Lamar released his biggest hit to date titled “Not Like Us.” The diss record took the rap game by storm and referred to the Canadian-born emcee and his “OVO” or “Ov Hoe” team as adults who engage in nefarious activities with children.



The brilliant Lamar not only did a video for the song, he also performed it over and over at a show titled “The Pop-Out: Ken & Friends. The show took place last summer at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and at the time it was to celebrate Juneteenth and Black Music Month. Everybody from legendary producer Dr. Dre to NBA players Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James were in attendance, with the latter two bothering the “Started From The Bottom” emcee.

LeBron James opens up about his current relationship with Drake in the wake of James publicly supporting Kendrick Lamar during their rap feud. https://t.co/ejCLU4xf2q pic.twitter.com/mS2xJwu6Jy — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) September 19, 2025

LeBron Keeps It A Buck On Relationship With Drake

Following Drake’s release of “What Did I Miss” recently where he dissed the four-time NBA champion being in attendance at K-Dot’s show, James has finally hit back, but in a classy way.

During a recent appearance on “360 with Speedy,” podcast James who’s the NBA’s all-time leading scorer said this when asked about his now strained relationship with the “God’s Plan” rapper.



“I’ll always wish him the best. Obviously, different places right now. Currently, he’s doing his thing right now, I’m doing my thing, but it’s always love, for sure.

Seemingly hurt by James,’ Drake even changed lyrics in his song “Nonstop” to this ….

“How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?” to “but NOT LeBron.”

Drake Covers His LeBron James Tattoo

And he also covered up a tattoo he has of James in his high school jersey, changing it to reigning MVP, NBA Finals MVP and fellow countryman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who just led the Oklahoma City Thunder to its first ever NBA championship.

Drake covered up his Lebron tattoo with a SGA jersey pic.twitter.com/bPRCjvotVI — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) July 12, 2025

LeBron James At Crossroads With Lakers

As James prepares to enter the final season of his Lakers contract and no extension in sight, this could be the end of the road for the soon-to-be 41-year-old. With the franchise completely focused on a Luka Doncic-centric approach, and building around the generational talent for the future, the writing as it pertains to James’s time in Tinseltown might be on the wall.

James and his camp led by super agent Ric Paul and Klutch Sports knows it and may attempt to force a trade out of LA before the February trade deadline.

James Will Set Another Milestone When Season Begins

As James prepares to enter his 23rd NBA season which will break a tie with former NBA high flyer and legend Vince Carter for the most season played in league history, the belief in and around the league is he could play another season or two at an extremely high level.

In all likelihood, it will come with another franchise though.