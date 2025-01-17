Hello Jay-Z, It’s Drake On The Hotline: NFL Allegedly Asks Kendrick Lamar to Avoid Performing “Not Like Us” at Super Bowl

Kendrick Lamar may have gained the upper hand in his epic rap battle against Drake by winning over the hip-hop community and being recognized as the clear winner and then getting the Super Bowl Halftime Show nod.

However, Kendrick’s win has only influenced Drake to flex the real power he has within the industry, a skill that Jay-Z has used at times to tip the balance of public favor in his direction. Recent rumors have spread on social media claiming that the NFL allegedly asked Kendrick Lamar not to perform his hit “Not Like Us.”

As the super bowl gets closer

Drake is doing everything that he can

To stop Kendrick from performing that song “they not like us”

— MASTER STUDENT🤲🏾 (@MUSICANDBUILDS) January 16, 2025

His lyrics in songs like “Not Like Us,” challenge societal norms, and allegedly the league isn’t fond of his rap beef with Drake. Not sure what anyone in the NFL front office outside of Jay-Z — the man they hand selected to manage the Super Bowl halftime show — really knows about beef and violence in hip-hop and when music actually becomes a threat to someone’s life and livelihood, but I can guarantee it’s not a beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Is Drake Still Trying To Stop Kendrick Lamar From Performing “Not Like Us” Diss Track At Super Bowl?

So, when they say “The NFL,” I’ll assume they mean Jay-Z in some way, which would then naturally lead to a conclusion that Drake is also behind this, considering he has already filed legal action against his parent label, Universal Music Group, accusing the conglomerate of promoting a song that put his life and livelihood in immediate danger.

The song is Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” in which Lamar calls Drake a pedophile. But it really just exposes him as inauthentic and also references him as a “colonizer,” which has hurt Drake’s hard-earned public image.

On August 1, 2024, Drake demanded that UMG pull Not Like Us from DSP and have the official music video removed from YouTube.



— MONIE.🌹 (@xmonielove) January 16, 2025

While Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show is highly anticipated on a global scale, social media says the NFL seems hesitant to allow it. Somehow, they are making Kendrick’s music a political issue.

The alleged request to avoid “Not Like Us” — it is unclear where and how this claim originated — is of course inciting a debate concerning the NFL’s approach to music and free expression. Particularly, when it involves one of the world’s most well-known artists on the NFL’s largest stage.

Social Media Fans Lash Out Against Rumors Of NLU Censor At Super Bowl

“Facts.” said one X user. That’s what the law suit was about to make corporate back away from playing nlu in Super Bowl, b-tch move.” In response to the possibility of “Not Like Us” being banned at Super Bowl, one fan wasn’t having it, saying: “(Drake) He just gon have to turn his Tv off.”

Kendrick Lamar is not a rapper who promotes the oversexualization of society, killing or misogyny or any of the elements we find in much of the mainstream music out today. He’s more of a throwback artist, choosing to use his understanding of street life and awareness of social issues to critique the powers that be and inspire a higher level of social consciousness among his fans.

Lamar is as safe an artist there is for kids, but apparently his strong political messages might not align with the commercial interests of some major corporations, as the NFL, seeks to maintain a neutral image with its platform

How Is Kendrick Lamar’s Music A Threat To NFL Bottom Line?

Reportedly, some NFL tastemakers want to avoid any controversy that might come from Lamar doing the song, which is really silly if you think about it. Controversy, sells and for the NFL to act as if it wouldn’t welcome more publicity outside of the actual game to carry it through to the NFL Draft in April is weird.

These allegations that the NFL asked Kendrick Lamar to avoid performing the song to millions worldwide seems like the only politics going on. Jay-Z certainly understands the kind of artist Kendrick Lamar is and why this would become an issue so close to the Super Bowl could only mean one thing: Drake’s team is working double time to make sure that Lamar doesn’t get to perform his greatest hit at Drake’s expense on Super Sunday.

So now, just a few weeks from Lamar’s performance, the NFL wants to impress its will on Black culture (once again) and tell Kendrick Lamar he can’t perform the song that got him to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, over homegrown hip-hop icons such as Lil’ Wayne.

Kendrick Lamar Has History Of Controversial Performances: Social Justice Inspired

And according to reports, Lamar’s history of “controversial” performances has surfaced as a fourth quarter issue. Lamar has used his stage as a platform to speak out against inequality and other pressing social issues. His performances often include crazy provocative visuals or forms of expression that confront uncomfortable truths.

During the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and others performed. These are artists who have challenged the status quo with their music many times and spoken to issues and ills in society. However, their performance was ultra lite in nature.

As far as promotion for the show, this situation adds another element of intrigue because that is the one song that everyone wants to hear K Dot do. He has a wide discography, but this crossed him over to different races, age groups and gained him the reluctant respect of Drake fans across the globe because he mollywhopped their king at his own game.

To have the NFL dim his light could be a blow to Lamar’s reputation as an unwavering and unfiltered deliverer of the craft. It will also potentially draw the NFL wide criticism from its younger fanbase, but they aren’t the ones funding this extravaganza.

Kendrick Lamar Will Stay True to His Art … For Now

According to more unsubstantiated rumor-mongering, despite the NFL’s alleged request, Lamar will remain his authentic self. While there are no official statements from Lamar regarding this specific incident, there are apparently some negotiations that have to be worked out behind the scenes, and if the NFL is concerned about anything artistically, then Jay-Z is certainly the one hashing out the problems.

It’s just hard not to believe that Drake made some phone calls from the sidelines.