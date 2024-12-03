“It’s a Space That You Don’t Want To Get Trapped In”: La La Anthony and BMF Co-Star Da’Vinchi Both Oddly Still ‘Single’ Two Years After Being Spotted Holding Hands at Mary J. Blige Concert

All celebrity divorces are different. As Deion Sanders and his ex-wife Pilar showed us, sometimes things can be irreparable, and the two people can’t co-exist in the same space.

Carmelo Anthony and ex-wife La La, however, have been able to co-parent and appear in places and pictures together, most recently when their son Kiyan committed to his NBA legend father’s alma mater, Syracuse University. Since filing for divorce in 2021, La La’s career has exploded, and she has avoided confirming any steady love interests.

Who Is La La Anthony Dating As 2025 Approaches?

Of course, the social media mill is always interested in who the beautiful actress, TV personality, author and embracer of social issues is dating. Reportedly, back in 2022, the 45-year-old entered into a suspected relationship with 29-year-old BMF actor Da’Vinchi, whose real name is Abraham D. Juste. It could be a common tale of Hollywood love, as they met on the set of 50 Cent’s hit series “BMF” (Black Mafia Family), playing love interests and engaging in some steamy and volatile scenes.

The show, which is wildly popular, provided the perfect backdrop for what appeared to be an exploding romance. Their on-screen chemistry slowly transformed into a real-life connection, sparking rumors throughout various media outlets that the two were an item. We haven’t had an official announcement from either of them that they are exclusive, but at the time, there was mounting evidence that suggests as much.

The Dynamics of La La Anthony and Da’Vinchi’s Work Relationship

In 2022, La La was captured holding hands with Da’Vinchi during a Mary J. Blige/Xscape concert. When La La first divorced Melo she appeared on The Hollywood Reporter’s series “Emerging Hollywood” hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and said she was uncertain if she would find an eligible suitor — given the reported infidelities that occurred in her last relationship with Carmelo.

La La has often spoken about the challenges and rewards of finding love again. In interviews, she has described her work relationship with Da Vinchi as “nontraditional,” highlighting the unique dynamic they share. Their bond is not confined by conventional norms, and they prioritize open communication and honesty.

One of the key aspects of their relationship is the support they offer each other as La La and Da Vinchi have expressed admiration for each other’s work and dedication.

Jason Lee Tries To Get La La and Da’Vinchi to Admit They Are Dating

Back in 2023, they both attended “The Jason Lee Show” and he addressed rumors of their dating relationship. The two appeared very comfortable and cozy around each other and the chemistry in the air was positive.

When Lee asked Da’Vinchi how he avoided all of the women in pursuit of a young, smart talented star, La La demonstratively adjusted her position on the coach and got comfortable for his response, while they both laughed. Da’Vinchi put on his glasses.

To which Jason Lee replied: “If yall want to give us an exclusive right here…”

Then the young man, obviously on the hottest seat he’s ever been on, proceeded to give the best answer he can with La La staring down his throat.

“I try not to really pay attention to it, honestly,” Da’Vinchi said. “I delete social media a lot, but it’s too much to have access. It’s a space that you don’t want to get trapped in and I’m looking at what’s happening to young Black men. So I just stay in my corner. I really don’t know what’s going on.” “So, you’ve never indulged?” Lee asked. “Well not super-indulged, but I’ve responded,” Da’Vinchi replied.

As Lee flipped the conversation to compatible zodiac signs, La La blurted out with a huge smile, “We are not together,” but Lee didn’t stay on that too long. And the rumors still persist to this day, as neither has publicly claimed to be in a relationship.

La La didn’t totally leave out the chance that they have developed into more than friends when she said:

“I definitely appreciate my bond and our friendship because it made my job a lot easier translating on screen.”

Lee accused them of serving him BS and alluded to when they were seen holding hands off camera.

Da’Vinchi says he can’t remember why he was holding her hand. La La says they were at a concert, and he took her hand because they were walking through a crowd of people, and it was interpreted as more than it was by social media.

She went on to say that friendships are best when you don’t claim relationships. At no time did either deny that they have feelings for each other or have engaged in any activities that one would deem more than friendship.

Overall, La La will keep us guessing. She has to not only maneuver being a world-recognized star but respecting the legacy and reputation of her family, as her husband prepares for a call to the Hall of Fame and her son embarks on his own hoops journey.

Right now, she’s still not claiming anybody, which tells you that the last person she has been affiliated with could still be in the running.

Who is Da Vinchi?

Da’Vinchi is known for his work as an actor and musician. The Brooklyn-born, Haitian-American talent was raised in Detroit, Michigan and has been navigating his way through the industry flexing his various skills. He started as a music artist before transitioning to acting, where he is best known for his role as Darnell Hayes in the TV series “All American,” and Cash Mooney in eight episodes of “Grown-ish” between 2018 and 2019

His portrayal of legendary drug kingpin Terry “Southwest T” Flenory in “BMF” has elevated his career and earned him critical acclaim, creating a dedicated fan base. The return of Flenory to civilian status in 2020, after decades in prison has also enhanced the realness of Da’Vinchi’s character.

It’s cougar season, and you can’t knock it. We are hearing more and more stories about 40 plus-year-old women rebounding with men nearly two decades younger, and they are being praised for it. So as long as La La is happy and Da’Vinchi is adding to her life then who can hate?

She’s definitely not rushing to announce a new relationship. Especially with a man half her age, who is also considered a sex symbol and probably wants to keep any illusion that women have that his heart is up for grabs. It’s also possible that any attention they can get about a possible off-screen relationship enhances the storyline. We won’t see them on the screen any time soon together, so the paparazzies and social media sleuths will have to keep an eye on the situation.