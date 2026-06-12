‘It Will Be Like Andre Iguodala’s at Golden State’: Carmelo Anthony Believes OG Anunoby Winning Finals MVP Over Jalen Brunson Would Be Like Iggy Winning It Over Steph Curry

The New York Knicks are one win away from capturing their first NBA title since 1973. As the team prepares for Game 5 at the San Antonio Spurs with a 3-1 series lead the talk has now shifted to who’s more deserving of Finals MVP should the Knicks win, Jalen Brunson or OG Anunoby.

Many believe it’s Brunson’s award to lose, as does Knicks and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony. But Anunoby, who’s been the team’s most consistent player the entire playoffs has a strong case as well. While everyone is talking about it, don’t ask Brunson or Anunoby, because the two of them are laser focused on the task at hand, and that’s getting one more win and bringing NYC its first title in 53 years.

Carmelo Anthony thinks Jalen Brunson deserves Finals MVP over OG Anunoby 👀



“Let’s just be honest about this. If OG win it, it be like Andre Iguodala’s at Golden State.”



(via @7PMinBrooklyn / h/t @ClutchPoints ) pic.twitter.com/xGB5laMxXv — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 12, 2026

Melo Likens OG Possibly Winning The Award To Iggy Winning It For Golden Sfate

Speaking on the most recent episode of his “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast, the Syracuse Orangemen legend, who led the program to its only national championship in his lone season on campus, compared OG to Warriors legend Andre Iguodala.

“OG has been the most steady consistent guy in these Finals. Forget the tip-in, that stop on Fox was amazing! Now, you put all of that together… If OG wins it, it will be like Andre Iguodala’s at Golden State.”

Many took Melo’s comments as a slight sneak diss to Anunoby, and he used Iggy being named Finals MVP in 2015 over Steph Curry when the Warriors won the first of their four chips in the Curry era.

Brian Windhorst: “OG Anunoby, if we had to vote right now, would have my vote for MVP of the Finals.”



Tim Bontemps: “OG Anunoby is the unanimous Finals MVP right now. It ain't a debate.”



Agree or disagree? 🤔



(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/0Tfv5e5XcK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 12, 2026

Anunoby Makes Case With Huge Game 4

Melo used the Iggy analogy because the former Warriors Swiss army knife took home the award in 2015 for his defense against LeBron James and averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists after being inserted into the starting lineup. But Melo also believes the Steph Curry effect played a huge role in Iggy’s success the same way he feels Anunoby is benefiting from Brunson being the focal point of the Spurs game plan.

Anthony, the 10-time All-Star and 2025 Hall of Fame nnductee, believes Anunoby and his 23.9 points per game, elite defense and the game-winning tip in Game 4 warrants him some serious consideration, but Brunson is his choice.

Melo Takes Credit For Knicks Historic Comeback

In the aftermath of the Knicks improbable 29-point comeback, Anthony says he played a huge role in the outcome. Speaking with ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne courtside following Wednesday’s festivities the former NBA scoring champion had this to say…

“I was yelling at them the whole time, ‘The offensive rebound is there! The offensive rebound is there! Coming out of that timeout, I made eye contact with them and was yelling, ‘The offensive rebound is there! Somebody go!’”

Fans Chime In On The Debate

Melo’s comments brought out the masses via social media, and they didn’t disappoint.

“OG is averaging 24 points and shooting 58% from the field and 56% from 3. Iguodala did nothing close to this. We will see what happens rest of series but OG is the finals MVP as of right now,” a fan said.

“JB averaging 29 & 7 with 10 ppg in the 4th. Idc who wins I just want a Knicks chip but Brunson will prolly get it,” another fan said.

“Not only has OG been more efficient but he’s been way more impactful defensively, clutch blocks and stepping up when kat get into foul trouble,” another fan replied.

“OG deserves it but the media has to protect their golden child Brunson,” someone else quipped.

“OG is not being guarded like Brunson. He doesn’t have to carry the weight of the team like Brunson,” another fan mentioned.

“OG has been the best player on the Knicks the entire playoffs. he averages like 24 a game and has shot way more efficiently than Brunson,” a fan said.

Hearing fans and NBA legends debate over who should win Finals MVP is great, but in the immortal words of Kobe Bryant, “What’s there to be happy about, job’s not done.”