“What Sport Did You Play In High School?: Comedian Bill Bellamy Details What Triggered LL Cool J Knocking Out Jamie Foxx On Set Of “Any Given Sunday”

For years we’ve heard various versions of what happened in the fight between legendary rapper LL Cool J and triple threat Jamie Foxx, on the set of the classic sports movie “Any Given Sunday.” It’s been reported that the “I Need Love” emcee put the paws on the “Blame It On The Alcohol” singer while on set.

Bill Bellamy Explains Why LL Cool J Beat Jamie Foxx Up On Set Of ‘Any Given Sunday’

Per actor and longtime stand-up comedian Bill Bellamy, things got so heated that NFL legend Jim Brown, who was also in the 1999 movie had to intervene, in order to get things back on point. During a recent episode of the “7PM In Brooklyn” podcast hosted by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony gave his insight on what really happened over 25 years ago. Always the jokester, the “How To Be A Player” actor told it as only he can.

Bill Bellamy gives the backstory of LL Cool J & Jamie Foxx's fight on the set of 'Any Given Sunday' 😳 pic.twitter.com/yPNnsxvk07 — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) December 1, 2025

Bellamy Says Foxx Wouldn’t Stop Joking

Speaking on the podcast, Bellamy mentioned how Foxx and the “Doin It” rapper were joking with each other but Foxx took things too far. Bellamy says that “Ladies Love Cool James” warned him to chill, but he didn’t. In fact, he took things even farther saying this to LL:

“What sport did you play in high school?”

That sparked LL to hit Foxx a little harder during one of the scenes causing his helmet to fly. An irritated Foxx punched LL in defense only to be knocked out cold by him with a retaliation punch.

Bill Bellamy details a fight between Jamie Foxx and LL Cool J that occurred in Miami on the set of the movie "Any Given Sunday.", during which Jamie Foxx got knocked out. pic.twitter.com/p40CPVhTps — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 30, 2024

Bellamy’s comment definitely brought out the masses and they let their opinions on the story be heard on X.

“All I got from this story is that Jamie was the first to find out that words HURT, but didn’t warn Chris Rock,” a fan said.

“I bet Jim brown’s aura was unmatched,” another fan said.

“Todd went from licking the lip to biting it,” another fan quipped.

“When did Bill Bellamy decide the biggest highlight of my career is witnessing this fight? This guy never has nothing else to talk about,” another fan mentioned.

“I can see Jamie not liking BB homie seems to tell this story every time he’s interviewed,” another fan spewed.

It Took Years For The Two To Quash Beef

Although they acted as professionals and finished the movie, Foxx and LL didn’t immediately quash the beef until year later and even collaborated on music and movies, recognizing the need to move past the conflict.

“Everybody was so f-n crazy on that movie set, there was a fight every day, though,” Foxx told Howard Stern back in 2024.

Foxx also blamed director Oliver Stone for hyping the tension because Foxx admitted he was a fan of LL Cool J. Stone didn’t think that would work for the roles they were playing.

It is true Bellamy has long been telling this story, and it seems like he adds something new each time. But, you can believe Foxx and LL are probably tired of him bringing it up, especially Foxx, since he was put to sleep.