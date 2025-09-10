‘What Did She Do For His Basketball Career?’: Gender Clash Erupts When Fan Scolds Carmelo Anthony For Not Mentioning Ex-Wife La La During Hall Of Fame Speech 

Last weekend’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony was headlined by Carmelo Anthony, who effectively was inducted twice as both an NBA veteran and a member of the United States’ 2008 men’s basketball squad, commonly referred to as the “Redeem Team.”

Melo’s family, his friends, including Lebron James, coaches and teammates showed up to celebrate the 10th-ranked scorer in NBA history. Everyone except his actress La La Anthony, his wife of 11 years (2010-2021).

Woman Fan Asks Why Carmelo Anthony Didn’t Mention Ex-Wife La La During HOF Speech: Social Media Reacts

While the moment seemed perfect to most, and La La’s absence wasn’t strange considering they aren’t a couple anymore, the fact that he didn’t even mention her seemed to tick some people off on social media.

One fan posted:

Ngl, it’s kinda messed up that Carmelo Anthony didn’t ATLEAST mention La La in his Hall of Fame speech. Together or not I think she deserved a mention, a thank you…

I went back and listened..I swore he did, bc it only makes sense. But he didn’t. I’m tripping for feeling like a “thank you for holding it down” was deserved?

Social media seemed split along gender lines on the issue with most women siding with the idea that La La deserved a mention.

That’s where the classic Drake line, “you weren’t with me shooting in the gym” applies in the eyes of most of the men.

“They wasn’t a couple when he got drafted in the NBA. He don’t owe her sh*t. Both of ‘em had motion before Dey got together,” said one fan. “What he supposed to say about her” asked another fan on Facebook. “What did she do for his basketball career? She met him as an NBA player right? “Girl sit down someway,” said another.

This was clearly not a moment Melo wanted to share with his ex-wife and suggesting he do anything other than what he did is just stirring the pot.

Melo Had An Illustrious Career: From Red Hook to B-More To Naismith Hall of Fame

Melo had a legendary career as a 10-time All-Star, one of only a handful in league history to amass over 28,000 career points and one of the mythical scorers in the history of the game. The kid from Baltimore via Red Hook projects in Brooklyn is No. 10 on the game’s all-time scoring list.

In addition to his basketball prowess Melo was a major celebrity especially during his time with the Knicks. His ex-wife, La La got plenty of headlines as well from her relationships with people such as The Kardashians to her various roles on popular 50 Cent-produced series such as “Power” and “BMF.”

Carmelo Anthony Mentions Everyone But La La During Hall of Fame Speech

The couples’ struggles with Melo’s infidelity, which led to an eventual breakup, are the low points of a relationship that is solid to this day, as co-parents and friends. At the center of that amicable partnership is Kiyan Anthony, one of the nation’s top basketball recruits who will be walking in his father’s footsteps and attending Syracuse.

With former Miami Heat teammates Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson by his side, Melo’s speech was heartwarming, reflective, powerful and gracious, as he highlighted all of the most important people throughout his journey.

Most everyone in his immediate family was present. His son and daughter and his mother. His ex-wife was nowhere to be found. He first thanked his late father, Carmelo Iriate, who died when Melo was just two years old from cancer. Saying, “you taught me without even knowing. Even in your absence you gave me purpose. This jacket I wear for both of us.”

Melo thanked his sister Michelle Anthony for being his “protector and anchor” for believing in him when “I didn’t believe in my self,” he said.

He then shouted out Puerto Rico, the culture and all of the women in his life who held it down, before shouting out his brothers and those who stood by him as brothers, “reminding me of who I was, every text, every call, every laugh,” Melo said from the podium.

The New York Knicks’ record-holder for points scored in a game with 62, also sent an uplifting vibe to the fathers. “Being present, being real, being vulnerable. That’s strength. I didn’t want to just be a basketball player. I wanted to be a redemption, model of love. My kids saved me. Gave me a reason to move past ego, noise and criticism,” Melo revealed.

Then he thanked every woman in his family who held “us together,” and said they are “the real” MVPs. But still no mention of La La.

In conclusion, he thanked Mary Anthony AKA “Mama Love” and his son, Kiyan and daughter Genesis, before shouting out his Day 1 friends, Syracuse Orangeman and the city of Denver and the Nuggets organization. He finished with the Knicks, who he credited with “giving me an identity.”