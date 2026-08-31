‘I Knew She Was Straight’: Surprised Fans Clash About Indiana Fever Star Kelsey Mitchell After She Posts Intimate Photo With Man Rubbing Her Feet

Indian Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been making news all season as the “other” guard alongside Caitlin Clark. Despite her record-breaking scoring feats and 25 point-per-game scoring average, which is second in the WNBA, Mitchell’s visibility can’t rival that of her anointed backcourt mate.

Like many star players in the WNBA who haven’t revealed their sexual preference or posted videos of significant others online, Mitchell went viral when she posted herself in bed with an unidentified man who was rocking back and forth, watching TV while rubbing on her feet. Mitchell was enjoying herself and had a huge smile on her face as she gazed into the camera.

Immediately, fans started commenting about the 12 second clip, especially those who assumed Mitchell was gay. Now this one clip has fans speculating and not one word was spoken.

One fan re-posted the clip and offered Mitchell a backhanded compliment that took the entire conversation to another dimension, as fans debated Mitchell’s level of beauty.

it’s funny (in a kinda sad way) how often the generally less attractive players are just labeled as gay until they pop out and show you a man on their arm lol… there’s been quite a few instances https://t.co/w37Vfwvf37 — ur worst nightmare (@llcoolwbb) August 30, 2026

“it’s funny (in a kinda sad way) how often the generally less attractive players are just labeled as gay until they pop out and show you a man on their arm lol… there’s been quite a few instances,” the fan captioned the video of Mitchell and the man.

“It’s not about attractiveness majority of the WNBA is gay so people just assume that players don’t have a boyfriend until they pop out with one,” one fan replied.

“Yikes man… Kelsey is generally less attractive? To who? The Yts? She’s pretty,” another netizen said.

“This is anti Black cus ain’t no way in hell you sitting up here saying KM not attractive enough to bag a man,” a third user commented.

This is anti Black cus ain’t no way in hell you sitting up here saying KM not attractive enough to bag a man pic.twitter.com/O6WEydS3oI — The W returns to CLE in 2028! (@sirenscravebase) August 31, 2026

“It’s disgusting to do that to someone. You’re weird as f*ck, one fan replied to the caption. “if you see someone with a guy and the first thing you say is, ‘Hey I thought you were gay!’ I don’t care about political correctness, i’m just saying it’s extremely rude.”

“I mean she not Rickea Jackson fine but Kelz not ugly. I think the general consensus is the W run by (LBTGQ community)” expressed one X user.

“I knew she was straight. Her smile is so nice and soft lol. Definitely very lady like she’s just a fucking demon on the court,” another netizen said about Mitchell.

“She’s not unattractive though,” another fan chimed in.

Fans Discuss Other WNBA Stars Who Were Assumed Gay Before Coming Out As Dating Men

The conversation also switched to other WNBA players who fans say they “assumed” were gay and then popped out with husbands and boyfriends, such as Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard and Seattle Storm guard Flau’Jae Johnson.

Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream pose with DJ Jazzy T onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026 at State Farm Arena on May 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark has a boyfriend, which some of her fans say is one of the reasons why the WNBA targets her and most of the players are jealous of her success. Also, why the league doesn’t promote her as vigorously as fans believe it should.

RELATED: ‘She’s Too Good and Too White’: Caitlin Clark Supporters Say They Know Exactly Why WNBA Is Dulling Her Shine

“but sabrina is another example… they still tryna make rhyne howard gay (most prominent one probably). the denial when flau’jae popped out with a n*gga in college… like it’s a pattern,” one fan observed.

Note: Rhyne Howard keeps her private life very close to the vest and has not come out and said what her dating preferences are.

From there the social media conversation shifted to how dark-skinned women are automatically associated with masculinity and labeled less attractive.

“Rhyne and Flau are definitely seen as attractive to the average person…I think you mean it’s weird how dark skin women are pushed into “masculinity”. It’s more nuanced than just attraction, ” one netizen commented.

Kelsey Mitchell Not On Team USA FIBA Women’s Team Headed to Berlin

With the WNBA season taking a pause so that Team USA can participate in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup running Sept. 4-13, Mitchell has plenty of time to herself, as she will not be participating on the squad and traveling to Berlin, Germany.

Who will ace their #FIBAWWC debut the best? 🌟



🗳️ CAST YOUR VOTE https://t.co/K5RNddI2zE pic.twitter.com/OGSwQKeud2 — FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) August 30, 2026

She’s in the thick of the MVP race though, along with her teammate Clark and is having one of the best offensive seasons in league history. Her magnificent play has been somewhat overshadowed by Clark, with many fans complaining that Mitchell doesn’t get her deserved credit as a Top 5 superstar in the league and all-time scoring threat from the guard position.

RELATED: ‘Why Overshadow Kelsey?’ As ESPN’s Top 50 WNBA Player Debate List Turns Nasty, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell Continue To Build MVP Cases

Her sexuality was never much of a topic and she doesn’t give glimpses into her personal life. And after the reaction to her short clip, it’s probably better that she keeps people guessing. It’s getting her the attention she needs to get into the WNBA conversation rotation that pays.