“Can’t Date a NARP. ‘Normal A– Regular Person”: Flau’Jae Johnson Shocks Hoops Fans and Confirms Relationship With LSU Tigers Wide Receiver

There’s another high-profile sports love connection that should keep social media even more invested in Angel Reese‘s former team LSU and current star guard/ Roc Nation rapper Flau’Jae Johnson.

The junior guard has been playing at her projected All-America level for 14-0 LSU, averaging 20.9 points per game, six rebounds and three assists, while shooting 51.9 percent from the field. She’s also shooting 41.8 percent from three.

In the same way that her former friend and OG Angel Reese’s off the court life transcended her basketball prominence, Johnson, who had a memorable altercation with South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso in last season’s SEC championship game, is followed by millions invested in every aspect of her career.



LSU basketball star Flau’Jae Johnson and Tigers’ football player Chris Hilton Jr. are officially an item, per Johnson’s confirmation on social media. (Photo/IG @theshaderoomteens)

LSU Basketball Star Flau’Jau Johnson Confirms Relationship With Chris Hilton Jr.

Johnson gave her fans something to talk about when she surprisingly confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr., a wideout on the LSU football team.

On Christmas Eve, Johnson took to Instagram to post a series of holiday-themed photo shoot snaps featuring herself and Hilton, who was limited to five catches for 130 yards this season, battling a severe ankle injury.

The images show the young couple duo hand-in-hand, looking extremely happy in coordinated pajamas.

Johnson captioned the post, which has already racked up over 250,000 likes: “Santa Listened #MerryChristmas,”

There were rumors that Johnson and Hilton were an item, with Johnson teasing her fans about her dating life with cryptic clues and hints, but no concrete confirmation.

In November, the 21-year-old shared Instagram stories showing an anonymous male near a bed covered in rose petals and candles, under a neon sign stating “Be My GF.”

Hilton confirmed the union following LSU’s 37-17 win over Oklahoma in the final regular season game on Nov. 30, posting a photo of them caressing in front of a mirror and another one from a photo shoot, confirming his feelings about Johnson.



Similar to Reese, Johnson has also previously expressed her preference for athletes when dating. During an appearance on ‘The Baller Alert Show’ in April, she stated: “I don’t see myself dating a regular person. Can’t date a NARP. ‘Normal — Regular Person.'”

Johnson added that she has high standards in men, saying, “You can’t date no short boy. You gotta be a good person. Gotta be able to make me laugh, funny, a good heart. I don’t need anybody like negative energy.”

Hilton seems to be getting the job done and bringing joy to Johnson’s life, and despite his production being limited by injuries, projections are high for the former two-sport star at Zachary High School. Hilton was the No. 4 overall prospect in Louisiana and No. 54 in the nation by 247 Sports. In 2023, Hilton played in 11 games, starting two, and made 13 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

This year, Hilton battled injuries, but with his explosiveness and athletic ability he will get the chance to put himself on NFL draft boards with a healthy senior season, when LSU is projected to be better than the 8-4 record, they produced this season under Brian Kelly.

Johnson is rolling and another bright star of the women’s game who is building a name and has WNBA fans awaiting her arrival in either 2025 or 2026 (if she chooses to stay in college) with great anticipation.

Kim Mulkey’s Tigers are ranked sixth in the nation behind UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame, USC, and Texas.

With her rap career booming after being signed by Roc Nation and a burgeoning brand and NIL valuation of $1.5M, she’s focused on hoops as a top priority but isn’t rushing the process.

“I am going to choose to go to the WNBA. I don’t know how soon. … Just depending on how, you know, how my season goes and things like that,” Johnson told the New York Post. The 20-year-old, who turned 21 on Nov. 3, is eligible to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft, but it sounds like she’s enjoying her life right now in college.

When Is Flau’Jae Going To WNBA?

“I already won a national championship, but one’s not enough when I have two, two more years left ,maybe, you know?” she added. “I just want to leave my impact, make my mark. I’m doing something like nobody has ever really done before. So I wanted to be special.”

Flau’Jae Johnson Is A Character In The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry

Johnson played a role in those explosive rivalry games in the NCAA Tournament between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, now credited with expanding the game of women’s basketball to new horizons.

She was a freshman in the first meeting, when LSU won the Championship over Iowa. She was also present when Iowa and Caitlin Clark (41 points) gave LSU the business and bounced them in last season’s Elite Eight matchup.

Flau’Jae Johnson Worth $1.5M With Major Brand Collabs and Partnerships: Owns Equity In Unrivaled League

Despite her falling-out with Reese, Johnson has repeatedly said that she does want to follow her former teammate into the league. Johnson is also a hot brand under the guidance of musical titans and has options beyond the hardwood.

With several collaborations and partnerships with Puma, Highlight HER, Meta, Taco Bell, and other prominent brands, Johnson’s NIL deal with Unrivaled, the soon-to-launch 3×3 basketball league, also gives her equity in Unrivaled. It’s a deal similar to what UConn guard Paige Bueckers secured in August.

Her social media following is heavy with over 1.5 million followers and her YouTube channel has over 140,000 subscribers. Her combination as an athlete and musician makes her a unique brand in the women’s game and young generation of rising sports stars.

Maybe the Tigers wide receiver has some flow to him as well. This is a couple that people are sure to follow as long as they last.