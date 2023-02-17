Judge Orders Hotel To Give Michael Irvin Video Evidence From Incident With Female Accuser

The Super Bowl saga of Michael Irvin and the aggrieved woman at a hotel continues. Now the hotel where an alleged incident occurred has been ordered by a judge to turn over a video of the encounter. On Thursday, a judge ruled that the video must be sent to Irvin by Monday. Additionally, it is now known that the woman who filed the complaint works for the hotel, although the details of her claims against Irvin still need to be clarified.

The hotel must also provide the name of Irvin’s accuser, the name of anyone else who filed a complaint against Irvin, and the employees of the NFL who received the complaint. Irvin was looking forward to his media duties in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII until it was abruptly cut before the game began. The Playmaker was out, and he allegedly interacted with a woman on his way to his hotel room on Sunday night. That encounter led to his dismissal from scheduled activities with the NFL Network after a complaint was made with the hotel.

The Incident

TMZ reports that, according to the motion documents Irvin’s attorney filed, “Irvin only met the woman after she had called him over in the hotel lobby to introduce herself … and ‘eyewitnesses described the interaction as jovial’ and completely harmless.’ Irvin’s attorney wrote in the motion that the interaction lasted less than a minute, and Michael then went to his room alone and fell asleep.”

Irving filed a $100 million lawsuit against the woman who accused the NFL legend of misconduct, alleging he’s being “railroaded” with false accusations that are ruining his broadcasting career. Irvin believed the hotel where he was staying devised a wicked plan to turn him into the next victim of “cancel culture” by fabricating a story.

The Playmaker’s Shock

“Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences. Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League,” Irvin’s legal claim reads.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin said to the Dallas Morning News during Super Bowl week. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out, I came into the hall, and I talked to somebody. I spoke to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

“We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know. I don’t really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth,” Irvin said. “We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. ‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know. … I am totally perplexed. That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left. … I don’t know. I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy.”

The Playmaker is not playing and is getting closer to proving his side of the story.