‘She So Mad That Nobody Wants Her Anymore’: Joy Taylor’s Sultry Black Leather Costume and Whip Triggered Social Media Backlash Against Former FS1 Host

Former FS1 sports show host Joy Taylor is not letting her past influence her current situation. Taylor, who had a controversial departure from FS1 amid lawsuits and accusations pertaining to improper relationships with co-workers, broke the internet with a sensual Halloween video, where the media vixen was dressed in black leather with the gloves, bunny ear mask and whip to match.

Jason Whitlock Takes Shot At Joy Taylor’s Halloween Video

Taylor’s ensemble still has the internet buzzing. Her arch nemesis, “Fearless” podcast host Jason Whitlock chimed in to expand on past disparaging marks he made about Taylor while she was at the center of controversy.

They're saying this is the Peanut Butter Princess, Joy Taylor. True? https://t.co/vFEubw81Py — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 2, 2025

Above a video of her Halloween performance, Whitlock captioned:

“They’re saying this is the Puerto Rican Princess, Joy Taylor. True? “

Taylor and Whitlock, former co-workers at FS1, have been exchanging insults on social media ever since Whitlock ridiculed Taylor for her FS1 saga, pushing the narrative that she slept her way to the top using her body and beauty rather than her ability. He really leaned into her on his podcast and hurled a bevy of insults directed at her character and talent or lack thereof.

Joy Taylor Fans Attack Jason Whitlock

Taylor still has her supporters on social media who hope to see her rise from the ashes, settle all of her legal entanglements and return to the television screen on a daily basis talking sports as she did before being fired in the midst of controversy. They see Whitlock as a bully, sexist and opportunist.

“Coonlock…just stop bro. You can control your thirst,” said one fan.

“I like you a lot, but can you please stop reporting this stuff? Whether you meant to or not, you’re just spreading the perversion and it’s not a great look to have in your timeline as a Christian man (which I believe you are 100 %),” said one fan, who supports Whitlock but not the way he chooses to feature risky content he doesn’t agree with.

Others don’t feel like Taylor leaning further into her sexuality and promoting that aspect of her life is conducive to getting her career back on track. Or changing the opinions that people have of her which may not be accurate.

“She’s built like a bag of milk,” said one netizen, insulting Taylor’s figure. “Her figure isn’t bad for a 40ish wife and mother of 3. As a person who is neither of those, she looks like someone who enjoys hanging around the craft service table a bit too long,” a man commented on X. “All I see is thirst. She is so mad that nobody wants her anymore. I called this long ago. Joy Taylor is a sad little girl that was mad at brother getting ALL the attention. It’s sad what she is,” another netizen said.

Jason Whitlock Accused Joy Taylor Of Sleeping Her Way To Top

Jason Whitlock went in on Taylor shortly before her nine-year career at the network ended. The comments which could be viewed as sexual came on the heels of Taylor being mentioned in a Fox Sports SA and workplace misconduct lawsuit levied by former Fox hair stylist Noushin Faraji. At the time of the breaking news Whitlock said when he worked there “he avoided Taylor because of her big rack and peanut butter skin because he knows what he’s capable of.”

Jason Whitlock has a lot to say about Joy Taylor’s video with her friends showing off her sexy Halloween outfit. Some fans think he’s obsessed, others want Joy to slow down. (Screen shot IG/Joy Taylor)

Talking on his “Fearless” podcast shortly after the bombshell lawsuit was revealed, Whitlock said:

“As you watch this play out no one’s really talking about Skip Bayless. Nobody’s really talking about (FS1 vice president of content) Charlie Dixon. Everybody’s talking about Joy Tayor and what she allegedly did to become a talk show host at Fox Sports 1, according to this lawsuit.” “That Joy Taylor is a symbol of this whole feminist movement, this whole Black Queens movement, this whole DEI movement,” Whitlock insisted. “This whole sharing everything with women and there’s got to be a woman host on all these shows.” “My problem with Joy Taylor … If I were to define having a problem with Joy Taylor, it’s the feminist attitude,” Whitlock said. “It’s hypocrisy. It’s the finger wagging. It’s the, ‘Oh, I’ve worked so much harder than everybody else and I’ve earned all of this.’”

With such strong feelings towards her, it’s not surprising he was one of the first people to comment on her Halloween attire.

Taylor Shoots Back During Interview With Cam Newton

Following her high-profile exit from FS1, Taylor hit the media circuit to clear her name and checked in with Cam Newton, the former NFL MVP, and his “Funky Friday” podcast. During the interview Taylor touched on her departure from the network, saying the ongoing lawsuit had nothing to do with her leaving.

Newton asked her about Whitlock’s demeaning comments made in the aftermath of the lawsuit. The beautiful Taylor spit out a full clip response.

Holy Sh*t: Joy Taylor DESTROYED Jason Whitlock.



“I’m surprised he’s still with us. I don’t think anything works harder than his cholesterol…. Didn’t he say something about peanut butter? What a shock. FOOD”



😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/HSwjcbL9P3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 24, 2025

“Every time someone brings up Jason Whitlock I can’t believe he’s still with us. I don’t think anything works harder than his cholesterol if he’s being honest,” Taylor said. “I’m only aware of this from adjacent conversations, I did not watch a single second as I couldn’t give a f— less and I have not consumed any of it,” she added. “He said something about peanut butter, right? What a shock. Food.”

Shots fired by Taylor, who hadn’t mentioned Whitlock or his remarks until Newton asked her. Cam really got her going when he says she “we love Whitlock,”

“No, we don’t,” Taylor responded. “Who loves Jason? Does God love Jason? I do not. I do not love Jason. You say what you need to say, I do not. I don’t love everybody.”

Taylor accused Whitlock of being a sorry man who hides behind his computer spewing hate and getting love from all the wrong audiences.

“Where are you going to see him, a hole? He is not going outside. Where is he going to go,” she asked incredulously.