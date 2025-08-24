‘Does God Love Jason? I Do Not’: Joy Taylor Blasts Former FS1 Colleague Over Peanut Butter Skin And Big Cans Insult

It’s no secret that most of Jason Whitlock’s former colleagues aren’t too fond of the outspoken and always outlandish sports columnist and analyst. Whitlock has made a name for himself via the controversial route, often taking subtle jabs at any and everyone if need be. He’s gotten into back-and-forths with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, their latest on the heels of Smith’s comments about Bronny James in which dad LeBron approached Smith at a game.

Whitlock has even taken a shot at former Fox Sports colleague Joy Taylor, who recently saw her nine-year career at the network ended last month. The comments which could be viewed as sexual came on the heels of Taylor being mentioned in a Fox Sports sexual assault and workplace misconduct lawsuit. At the time of the breaking news Whitlock said when he worked there “he avoided Taylor because of her big rack and peanut butter skin because he knows what he’s capable of.”

Taylor Had Time During Recent Interview With Cam Newton

Following her high-profile exit from FS1, Taylor has been a bit of a media tour with her latest stop to visit Cam Newton the former NFL MVP and his “Funky Friday” podcast. During the interview Taylor touched on her departure from the network, saying the ongoing lawsuit had nothing to do with her leaving.

Of course, Newton couldn’t let her leave without asking her about the aforementioned Whitlock’s demeaning comments made in the aftermath of the reveal of the lawsuit. The beautiful Taylor came with guns blazing in her response.

“Every time someone brings up Jason Whitlock I can’t believe he’s still with us. I don’t think anything works harder than his cholesterol if he’s being honest,” Taylor said.

“I’m only aware of this from adjacent conversations, I did not watch a single second as I couldn’t give a f— less and I have not consumed any of it,” she added. “He said something about peanut butter, right? What a shock. Food.”

Shots fired by Taylor, who hadn’t mentioned Whitlock or his remarks until Newton asked her.

Joy Taylor Continues Onslaught Of Jason Whitlock

The at times messy Newton didn’t stop there, in fact he threw salt in the wound when he jokingly told Taylor he “loves” Whitlock. That ignited a ten-alarm fire on set, and its name was Joy.

“No, we don’t,” Taylor responded. “Who loves Jason? Does God love Jason? I do not. I do not love Jason. You say what you need to say, I do not. I don’t love everybody.”

Newton even oddly mentioned that he can’t wait to see Whitlock in person, something Taylor said is highly unlikely to happen.

“Where are you going to see him, a hole? He is not going outside. Where is he going to go,” she asked incredulously.

“You will never see him. He’s hiding, which is where he should stay. I don’t ever talk about him because I don’t think about him, because I don’t care. You’re never going to see him. I don’t think he goes to the grocery store. You’re not going to see him. You can wait forever, you’re not going to see him.”

What’s Next For Joy Taylor?

Now free from Fox Sports, it’s been reported that Taylor will look to launch her own production company or platform. Taylor has also mentioned that she wants to be in more of a behind-the-scenes role this time around.

The Barry University graduate also stated that she will continue to do the “Two Personal Podcast,” which she now hosts solo, with former co-host Taylor Rooks not having time being booked, busy and recently married.