‘Start Talking Like This, They Lost Their Hunger ‘: Bills Fans Panic. Slumping Josh Allen Says Wife Hailee Steinfeld Taught Him He’s More Than A NFL Player

Josh Allen had two of the worst weeks of his career, finishing Monday night’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a QBR of 18.7. The 2024 NVL MVP has six touchdowns and four interceptions in his last three games. Allen is falling out of the MVP conversation for 2025 and being the preseason favorite to repeat this season. The loss dropped the Buffalo Bills to 4-2 and into a first-place tie with the surging New England Patriots in the AFC East. The Bills have dominated the division the past six seasons and after his near-miss in the AFC Championship game, was expected to elevate his team to that elusive Super Bowl.

However, Allen’s comments before the loss suggests that his married life with Hailee Steinfeld has given him a new perspective on football.

Uh Oh: Josh Allen says that his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, has taught him that he is more than a football player.



“Maybe I am more than a football player.”



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/vN6BCwuZAy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2025

The star Bills quarterback was asked by Marty Smith about what Steinfeld has taught him as they built their life together following a fairy tale California wedding this past May.

“Maybe that I am more than a football player,” Allen said. “My whole dream as a kid, you know, has been to be in this position, and I have never thought of anything outside of that or beyond that. Hopefully, I get to still play this game for a very long time and ultimately, my goal is to play this for as long as I physically can, but there is life after it as well.” Bills Fans Want $330M Quarterback To Bring Home Franchise’s First Super Bowl

While personal growth is always great for an athlete, Bills fans, who are thirsty for the first Super Bowl in franchise history after losing four in a row from 1991-94, wish Allen well, but don’t like what they are hearing.

Allen, who’s locked into a huge $330M deal through 2030 that he signed in March, and hasn’t completed his NFL mission yet, said life with Steinfield makes him feel most fulfilled.

“My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rock star in her work, in her life. As a person, she’s everything that I need in my life,” he said. “Another Brain Dead CTE Athlete”: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Union Has Scorned Ex “Gold Digger” Brittany Williams Bragging About Her New NFL Owner Boyfriend

That’s the banter you usually hear from a QB after he’s played 10 years and won a ring or two and is starting to re-evaluate his priorities as family becomes the center of his universe. Allen is just 29 and he’s in the prime of his career. Fans need him to be locked in on getting to the promised land, and to put it bluntly, Allen is talking like he’s going soft.

The fact that he went out there and laid an egg after making those comments, also is concerning to fans.

“For sure you’re more than a football player. You’re also her cash cow,” said one fan in response to the post showing concern over Allen’s comments.

“As soon as dudes start talking like this they lost their hunger for the game. He’ll never win a ring,” one fan surmised.

“Giselle did that to Brady and he ended up leaving the Patriots and still lost his family,” recalls another fan.

“That’s why he looked scared to be tackled vs. Falcons. Makes sense now. Good for him. Bills fans will move on to the next QB once he’s done. Health is more important,” said one netizen in a sarcastic tone.

“F– dude. Right now is not the f-king time. Even if that ain’t who you are. You express that during the offseason,” cried another fan, begging Allen to toughen up.

“Dude totally lost his MVP mojo,” another fan lamented. “And the Bills are paying the price…lol”

NFL star Josh Allen said his actress wife Hailee Steinfeld has led him to understand that he’s more than a football player, which has Buffalo Bills fans thinkiing his new discovery comes at a terrible time and is the reason for Allen’s recent poor play. (Getty Images)

The attacks on Allen’s revelation were endless. The last thing Bills fans need to hear is that their quarterback is moving football down on his list of life priorities. Allen won an MVP last season, but he hasn’t been able to get the Bills into the Super Bowl. His marriage to $25M net worth actress Hailee Steinfeld has elevated him to one of the faces in the league and broadened his celebrity status. Allen is now larger-than-life, but on the field he’s grounded in a failure to get his team past the finish line. Some would say the SB window is closing, as the defense is decimated with injuries and the offense’s ability to perform in crunchtime is still a question mark.

In a league like the NFL where teams are separated by the smallest of margins and advantages, fans would like to hear from a quarterback that is locked in on a championship and not how his wife is convincing him that football is not the most important thing. It’s not a good look.