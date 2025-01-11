“She Is Unemployed And Refuses To Work” | Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Files Motion To Have Child Support Agreement With Ex-Girlfriend Changed 

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is dealing with a lot on and off the court. The talented-but-mercurial six-time All-Star, who’s currently suspended for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team has made it clear that he wants out of Miami before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. As Butler migrates through his current non-playing status, he’s also in a battle as it pertains to his three children he shares with his ex Kaitlin Nowak.

Butler, who currently pays $55,000 per month in child support has filed a motiion requesting relief from a 2023 custody agreement that established joint custody and $10,000 per month to Nowak for a nanny. Butler’s reasoning for filing the motion is he feels with all of the children now in school or heading there later this year, that there is no longer a need for a nanny. The former Marquette star also mentioned that Nowak is currently “unemployed and refuses to seek employment.”

Feeling the Heat: Jimmy Butler blasts 'unemployed' baby mama for shock demands in scathing paternity battle docs https://t.co/19yxRdKumY pic.twitter.com/X5WSGILW0A — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 10, 2025

Mediation Didn’t Work

Per reports, the documents state that they did have prior mediation but Nowak didn’t change her stance. The mother of Butler’s three children Rylee, 5, Brayan, 2 and Kian, 1, still stands firm on Butler providing the funds for a nanny “on top of the tremendous amount of child support he is paying.”

It also states this:

“If the Mother is claiming that she cannot afford a nanny despite the child support she receives (which exceeds even the maximum that these children possibly could need), Father is entitled to an accounting of Mother’s use of the funds and, potentially, for the appointment of a guardian ad litem to oversee the expenditures.”

The documents from the 2023 custody agreement reportedly are confidential and sealed.

It’s not a matter of Butler not having the money to afford it when he’s currently in the third year of a four-year, $184 million deal and raking in $49 million this season.

The Phoenix Suns are clear frontrunners to land Jimmy Butler after reports emerged that Phoenix were the only team that were entertaining the type of package that Miami Heat were looking for in a swap per Brian Windhorst.



The Lakers and Spurs are still an outside chance but… pic.twitter.com/I9lTXyNTxw — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) January 9, 2025

Butler’s Lawyer Lauds His Client

In a statement made to the Daily Mail, Brian Karpf, who represents Butler called him “a good dad who remains committed to the care and well-being of his children.

Karpf also stated something that many men who are in Butler’s shoes as it pertains child support feel.

“Child support is intended for the benefit of the children and only the children. There is no justification of additional expenses here.”

Butler To Phoenix Is Highly Plausible

As Butler attempts to force his way out of South Beach his name has been mentioned as a possibility with multiple teams. One team that could really use a player like Butler is the Phoenix Suns, who need his toughness and grit, and ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins recently said just that.

“From my sources … the Suns have a two-year, $121 million extension waiting on Jimmy. … Kevin Durant wants Jimmy Butler, and if he does get Jimmy Butler … they’ll both gonna sign contract extensions.”

Big Perk is insinuating that if the Suns trade for Butler it will buy them two more seasons of Durant. In order for any of this to happen it’s also gonna take Bradley Beal agreeing to waive his no-trade clause, something he didn’t sound to open to doing when asked earlier this week.