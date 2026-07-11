“It’s All Love In Miami” | Former Miami Heat Player Tyler Herro Seemingly In Good Spirits After Former Teammate Bam Adebayo Allegedly Punched Him In The Eye

Former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are not in a good space. After spending seven seasons together in South Beach the two are now playing for opposite teams. The sharpshooter Herro is now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks following the blockbuster trade that brought former two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami late last month.

In the aftermath of the move Herro, a Wisconsin native has been throwing shade at the aforementioned Adebayo and even Antetokounmpo. The former Kentucky guard has been very critical of the Heat center since the trade, and reportedly Adebayo approached him in Vegas during NBA Summer League practice.

😳 Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro get in physical altercation in Las Vegas.



What we know: https://t.co/ZnM6iOWiUO pic.twitter.com/C23WbpejAA — TMZ (@TMZ) July 10, 2026

Adebayo Allegedly Punched Herro Who Was In Good Spirits Friday Night

After Herro was traded to Milwaukee, there were screenshots shared online of an Instagram direct message with a fan in which Herro appeared to question Adebayo’s defensive prowess. Those comments are the reason that Bam reportedly approached him Friday morning during a practice session ahead of their teams’ game that evening and according to reports even hit him in the eye.

During Friday’s Summer League broadcast cameras revealed Herro had a small abrasion under his eye. In an interview with ESPN during the game, Herro seemed unbothered.

“It’s all love in Miami. I’ve seen a couple of the guys, coaching staff, Chris Quinn, Spo [Erik Spoelstra], the front office guys; we are all good in Miami. Just an opportunity for both sides to reset, get a fresh start, and both are super happy with this,” Herro said.

“An organization like Miami, they want championships, they play for championships. It’s part of the business. I know how good I am, what I am capable of. I just got to continue to keep working and try to stay healthy and represent this new team how I am supposed to,” he added.

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro were both reportedly unhappy after Bam Adebayo received his max extension. 😳



Jimmy has distanced himself from Bam, while Herro talked behind his back and even shared a graphic taking shots at him on Instagram…



No friends in this industry. pic.twitter.com/llkNEXAiVG — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) July 11, 2026

Fans Chime In

The alleged altercation between the former Heat teammates had fans talking all over social media.

“Shouldn’t have been talkin sh-t,” a fan said.

“His eye looks completely normal here. Bam missing shots on and off the court,” another fan said.

“Tyler, this ain’t the internet no more,” another person replied.

“Bam the one looking like a sensitive ass sucker,” someone else commented.

“Tyler Herro is just jealous of Bam, those leaked dms are insane,” a fan mentioned.

“Talk sh-t get hit. B-tch boy is lucky security was there. ROFL,” another fan quipped.

“He ain’t say nothing to Jimmy,” a fan spewed.

Herro And Jimmy Butler Upset?

Reports from ESPN and other outlets indicate both Herro and Butler were unhappy with the organization’s commitment to Bam’s max extension. Butler reportedly felt the team was prioritizing Adebayo and Herro over him, leading to further friction before Butler’s eventual trade to the Warriors.

In July 2024, Adebayo signed a three-year, $166 million max extension with the team. Butler was traded to Golden State in February 2025 and Herro was dealt last month.