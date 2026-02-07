‘The NBA’s Stefon Diggs’| Former Warriors Sharpshooter Buddy Hield Reacts To Teammates Voting Him Player They’d Least Like Their Sister To Date

The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone for another year. While we didn’t get that blockbuster trade most believed was coming, the Golden State Warriors did trade sharpshooter Buddy Hield along with Jonathan Kuminga to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange the talented but oft-injured Kristaps Porzingis.

Buddy Hield Is On The Move To Atlanta and Former Team Couldn’t Be Happier…But Why?

During his time in the Bay Area, Hield the former Oklahoma Sooners legend, quickly became a fan favorite as well as the brunt of many of Jimmy Butler’s jokes. As he prepares to resume in Atlanta, Hield will always have the memory of being voted the teammate that his teammates would least like to see their sister date.

"Thank you Dub Nation. I'm going to miss almost all of my teammates" 🤣🥺 pic.twitter.com/iBVPZXJK1B — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) February 6, 2026

Teammates Say No To Hield Dating Sister

In a recently resurfaced clip of Warriors players being asked which player they would least like their sister to date, Hield the native Bahamian hooper won going away. Of course the aforementioned Butler got things started followed by other teammates…

Jimmy Butler was first to weigh in, saying, “Buddy, just because I don’t think she can understand a word that he says.” Trayce Jackson-Davis who was traded to the (Raptors) followed with a blunt response of his own, simply saying, “Buddy Hield.” Brandin Podziemski offered no hesitation either, adding, “Buddy. No way.” Gary Payton II completed the pile-on with, “Buddy love. Absolutely, not.” The always smiling and engaging Hield took it all in stride saying this… “What is it about my charm that you guys hate? Just let me know. That’s all I gotta say. But I still love you guys.”

Hield’s response pretty much summed up why the clip resonated so widely. Hield leaned into the moment, embracing the joke rather than pushing back against it.

Appreciation post for Buddy Hield. The Buddy-Butler shenanigans will be missed!



BUDDY LOVE YOU BELONG TO THE WORLD 🌍 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/r4jIynlbKq — CERTIFIED WARRIOR BOY (@sumiiitup) February 5, 2026

Hield Channeling Inner Stefon Diggs

Hield’s unanimous vote is eerily similar to when the Minnesota Vikings said the same thing about then teammate Stefon Diggs, which one fan noted on X, saying of Hield, ” He’s the NBA’s Stefon Diggs.”

RELATED: ‘None Of His Teammates Wanted Him To Date Their Sister’: DJ Akademiks Drags Stefon Diggs Deeper Into Offset-Cardi B Drama, Accusing NFL WR Of Being With Other Rappers’ Wives

In that video, Vikings players were adamant that they didn’t want the current New England Patriots star wideout anywhere near their sisters. Diggs is a notorious playboy who allegedly fathers up to five kids this year, including a baby boy with rapstress Cardi B. He’s currently preparing to play in his first Super Bowl on Feb. 6 against the Seattle Seahawks. He will then have to deal with several ongoing legal issues.

After reading the rumors of Stefon Diggs messing around with Cardi B, this clip sure hits different now pic.twitter.com/ZLMElDmTpM — Garret W. (@garretw5) October 3, 2024

What’s Next For Hield?

Trading for Hield gives the Hawks a veteran floor-spacing threat from three. It will be interesting to see if the change of scenery will help Hield find his mojo again.

This season he’s struggled, shooting career lows from the three-point (34.4%) and free throw line (79.4) while also averaging a career-low 8.0 points and 2.5 rebounds. One thing he will bring to the Hawks locker room is plenty of jokes and smiles.