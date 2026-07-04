‘A Masterclass Of Manipulation’: Draya Michele Denies Rumors That She Left NBA Beau Jalen Green For Alleged Infidelity

Reality television star Draya Michele is setting the record straight as it pertains to her and Phoenix Suns star Jalen Green’s relationship. The 41-year-old former Basketball Wives star is letting the world know that everything you see or hear isn’t always the truth.

In the aftermath of an outlet called “Rap Up” releasing a story saying she left the former No.2 pick over cheating allegations and was awarded $150K per month in child support for the couple’s daughter, Michele posted a picture of the two together. And for all intents and purposes, it proves why social media has become all about clicks and clickbait.

#pressplay▶️: #drayamichele shut down rumors of cheating/a split with her bd #jalengreen and $150k child support grab.



“We on vacation right now!”



The OG influencer says there’s no truth to the news whatsoever and put an end to the reports. pic.twitter.com/X7OIk4Fg8o — PRESS PLAY MEDIA COMPANY (@PRESSPLAYMEDIAC) July 3, 2026

Draya’s Caption Says It All

Michele’s caption in response to the fake and completely fabricated story read like this…

“We on vacation right now. But go off.”

That shutdown any rumors about the couple whose 17-year age different has been a topic of discussion since going public in late 2023.



At the time of their announcement Michele was pregnant with the couple’s now two-year-old daughter who was born in May 2024.

The focus of the relationship has always been the age difference because Michele also has a son (Kniko) that’s the exact same age (24) as Green. Despite backlash Michele and Green have laughed it off and continued to live their lives as a couple.

NBA player Jalen Green, who was recently traded from the Houston Rockets to the Phoenix Suns, shows off his girl, Draya Michele. pic.twitter.com/yUVOGYajXv — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 30, 2025

Draya’s Clapback Didn’t Come Before Social Media Went Off

Not long after the story went viral social media vultures pounced at the opportunity to throw salt on the alleged story. The comments came prior to Michele’s post about the couple being on vacation.

“He should’ve been left that. She got what she wanted,” someone mentioned. “She scammed that young boy,” another person said. “Haha that’s what that young dummy get for messing with that old ho,” a fan replied. “She need to teach a damn class,” another person quipped. “This is a masterclass of whoredom & manipulation,” a person said. “Was her plan all along they only looking for a payday,” a fan commented.

Jalen Green Struggled With Injuries During Last Season

After being traded to the Suns in the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal last summer, Green the former No.2 overall pick by the Rockets, struggled with injuries for a lot of his inaugural season in the value of the Sun.

After appearing in 67 games in his first NBA season and 76, 82 and 82 games in his final three seasons in H-Town, Green was relegated to just 32 games in the 2025-26 season. His season was heavily impacted by a hamstring strain, ultimately leading to the career-low 32 appearances (including 27 starts) and averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Green did play a vital role in helping the Suns secure a playoff spot after being in the play-in, but the team was swept by the then defending champion OKC Thunder (4-0).