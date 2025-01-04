“I Want To…Get My Joy Back From Playing Basketball” | Jimmy Butler’s Wants Out Of South Beach Family, And ‘Don’ Pat Riley’s Willing To Oblige

The relationship between the Miami Heat and two-way star Jimmy Butler is at a crossroads, and for all intents and purposes it’s over. The 35-year-old six time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection including a 2023 second-team choice wants out, and after stating that wasn’t an option last week, team president and minority owner Pat Riley is ready to move on.

Following the team’s lackluster effort in Thursday’s 128-115 home loss to the Indiana Pacers, a dejected Butler, whose effort was questioned separately as he scored nine points on 3-for-6 shooting, decided to speak on his current situation in South Beach after being benched in the fourth quarter for the second time in as many games. In his postgame presser the talented-but-mercurial Butler, who has been known to wear out his welcome, described his situation in Miami.

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” Butler said after Thursday’s game against the Pacers. “I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I’m not doing it.”

When asked if he felt things could get back to normal with the Heat, Butler didn’t sound like someone who wanted any parts of seeing that come to fruition, saying, “Probably not.”

Breaking: The Miami Heat have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team particularly the last several weeks, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/Nudni48m9z — ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2025

Heat And Riley Suspend Butler

After hearing Butler’s comments, Riley who’s affectionately known as “The Godfather” or “Don” because of his long-tenured NBA success, one that’s seen him be a part of 34 percent of the league’s NBA Finals as a player, coach or executive, winning nine titles, suspended his star player for what’s been deemed as comments detrimental to the team. A statement released Friday evening read:

“Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

Miami says that Jimmy's actions and statements have "shown he no longer wants to be part of this team." pic.twitter.com/Gbynmo2kOC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2025

What’s Next For Butler?

With Butler in the final year of his deal, and only a $52 million player option for next season, the belief is he wanted an extension in the offseason, something that Riley decided against. If the Heat had decided to sign him he would’ve been eligible for a two-year, $112 million extension based on the Over-38 rule.

With that option in the rearview mirror, the question that now lingers is where will Butler go, or, better yet, who has a strong enough locker room and team culture capable of dealing with a player like “Himmy,” as he’s affectionately for his playoff runs in South Beach.

Stephen A. Smith Says Send Him To The Desert

During Friday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take” the Stephen A. Smith made a really solid remark pertaining to where the Heat should send their disgruntled star. Considered a soft (finesse) team and having lost 16 of their past 23 games after beginning the season 8-1, Smith thinks Butler’s toughness and grit would be a welcomed sight in Phoenix.

“If I’m the Phoenix Suns — now we know how talented they are — I’m just going by what the NBA people are saying: Y’all are soft,” Smith said. “The team is considered soft.”

He also said they should move Bradley Beal to Miami a place he wanted to go when traded from Washington, and he’d instantly become the team’s No. 2 option after being the No.3 option with the Suns behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Beal would have to waive his no-trade clause, something Smith believes he’d do to have a bigger role on offense.

He also believes Butler would thrive in a No. 3 role with the Suns, where he can get back to being the two-way player that’s made him a star.