Prior to the Knicks’ Game 1 win over Indiana Pacers (121-117) in an Eastern Conference semifinal matchup that saw Jalen Brunson record his fourth straight 40-point game in the NBA playoffs, they got some unexpected ammunition from the loose lips of Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler.

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat have had a couple of NBA Finals runs with Butler, but no championships to speak of. Butler’s confidence has been a large part of his ascension to superstar status in the league from humbling beginnings. It can also get the best of him at times.

Jimmy Butler Claims Miami Heat Would Beat Celtics and Knicks If He Was Playing

Never one to back down or hold his tongue, Butler did nothing to help his reputation as one of the true blood, sweat and tears gamers in the league. His brand is his authenticity, but he came off like a clown in a circus recently, while breaking one of the unspoken rules.

You can’t talk junk from street clothes on the sidelines, and you definitely can’t say what would have happened if you were playing, especially when no one can possibly prove whether it’s true or not.

“If I was playing, Boston would be at home,” Butler says in a video that surfaced online. “New York would damn sure be f-ckin at home.”

The interviewer then mentioned Knicks all-purpose guard Josh Hart.

“What the F that mean to me?” Butler replied, dismissing Hart. “Josh Hart? C’mon.” He forgot it was 2024 smdh In Mexico licking shots showing his NY hate. Nothing new here you will here more of it now that the Knicks are back from the abyss. https://t.co/syYsT7aOGD — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) May 5, 2024

Hart must have been listening because he had the best playoff game of his career scoring 24 points, pulling 13 rebounds with eight assists.

Butler even took a shot at his former head coach.

“Thibs I love you baby. I want to beat you to a pulp. You want me, I don’t want you. It’s like a one-sided relationship. You in love with me. I love you, but I’m not in love with you.”

Josh Hart tonight:



24 Points (9/13 FG)

13 Rebounds

8 Assists

3 Steals



He is the best role player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/7YoU3qdCZN — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 7, 2024

Butler’s bravado seems like it comes after several bottles of one of Butler’s vintage wines. The Miami Heat player is known as a wine connoisseur with a collection of 500-600 bottles worth over $200,000 according to reports.

He was babbling about a hypothetical situation that he has nothing to do with because his team is at home, and he didn’t play. It was weak sauce.

Jimmy Butler Gets Scolded By Pat Riley

And one thing that Miami Heat President Pat Riley doesn’t go for is false bravado and hypothetical situations. He publicly told Butler to zip it and gave the impression that he’s getting tired of the veteran’s act.

ESPN reports Riley as saying: “If you’re not on the court playing, you should keep your mouth shut.”

Most everyone in the basketball world would agree with Riley, who has been a part of hoops culture at the highest levels in all capacities for over 60 years.

Riley seems to be getting fed up with the lack of success and also a culture that seems to be losing its way and becoming a bit outdated on and off the court. Riley took it a step further and publicly commented on Butler’s extension that he’s in line for. Riley didn’t mince his words when he said the organization needs to do some soul searching before they offer Butler an extension because of his lack of availability.

While his mouth is in all-world shape, Butler hasn’t played more than 64 NBA games since the 2018-19 season.

You can’t talk a big game but not be able to get on the court to back it up.

Pat Riley Looking To Shake Things Up In Miami?

The 79-year-old Riley also put out a warning to coach Erik Spoelstra, saying that the second-longest tenured NBA coach needs to take a “deep dive” into offense and defensive philosophies.

Spoelstra, who won two NBA titles back when he had the Big Three (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh) and is in the top 20 all-time in career wins, has led Miami to the NBA Finals six times in his 15 years as the Heat’s head coach.

He has a 2-4 record in those Finals and hasn’t won in over a decade.

Riley might be thinking that while his biological clock is ticking it might be time to tear it down and start all over for one last run without Spoelstra and Butler, who has become more of a talker than a titan of the game.