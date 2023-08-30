Jimmy Butler Doesn’t Give Passes To Any Baller Regardless Of Age | Heat Star Plays Pickup In NYC And Argues With Kid Over Possession

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, reportedly a big tennis fan, has been in NYC this week, as the U.S. Open is underway — and while taking in some tennis, he’s made time to get in some hoops. He was spotted at a court playing pickup and in the most Jimmy thing ever, he was arguing possession vehemently with a kid.

Jimmy Butler pulled up to NYC to play some pick up and this kid gave it his ALL 😂



(via @overtime)pic.twitter.com/ykp7ykLO0j — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 29, 2023

Butler Is A Grinder

That’s who Butler is. This was all in good fun, and no doubt a little turned up. But that mentality has defined Butler his entire hoops career.

By now, Butler’s story is legendary. He was kicked out of his home by his mother as a teenager and bounced around between friends’ homes. He played on his high-school basketball team, but wasn’t recruited.

Butler attended Tyler Junior College for one year and his excellent play generated interest from Division I schools. He chose to go to Marquette University and was All Big East honorable mention two years in a row.

Drafted 30th by the Chicago Bulls, he worked his way into becoming a six-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA and five-time All-Defensive selection. He’s played in two NBA Finals, and was the Eastern Conference Finals MVP last season.

Will It Be Dame Time In Miami?

As he prepares for the 2023-24 season, Butler is waiting to see if the Heat will find a way to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. Earlier this week, he was seen at a basketball camp doing the “Dame Time” celebration.

It is unlikely that any move between the two parties gets done before the start of training camp. The Blazers want more than the Heat can offer, a third or possibly fourth team will have to get involved.

The question is, how difficult is Lillard willing to make things for the Blazers?

Given his continued re-signing with the organization and his unwillingness, until now, to make his trade demands public; it doesn’t appear he has the stomach to hold out or sabotage the team with poor play.

Expect training camp to open with Lillard in Portland and as we get closer to the start of the season, chatter and talk will pick up.