“I Want Him” | Rapper Glorilla Willing To Throw Hands To Be NBA Star Dame Lillard’s Rebound Fling As He Finalizes Divorce

Rapper Gloria Hallelujah Woods aka Glorilla is a member of the CMG (Collective Money Group) under rapper Yo Gotti.

The 24-year-old Memphis emcee’s fast rise to prominence came in 2022 when she released the song titled F.N.F. (Let’s Go) which was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

That rise has afforded Glorilla the opportunity to be at events such as this past weekend’s NBA All-Star extravaganza which took place in Indianapolis. Glorilla was able to meet other NBA stars not named Ja Morant, since she and her team usually frequents Memphis Grizzlies games at Fed Ex Forum.

In fact, one particular hooper seemed to really catch the attention of the female emcee, and of course she let us know about it.



Glorilla shoots her shot at Dame Lillard “Whoever she is can’t whoop me” pic.twitter.com/qaAffixotx — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 19, 2024

Glorilla Shoots Shot At Dame Dolla

Following Sunday’s 74th NBA All-Star Game won by the West 211-186, game MVP Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks was photographed with the steadily rising rapper, who wasted no time expressing her intentions with the eight-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection.

In a tweet posted to her account with the photo of the two, the caption read ….

“Who n—a dis is? Cause I want him”

“Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really deaf.”

Is Glorilla telling whomever Dame is romantically linked to move chick get out the way?

Sure sounds like that, and she even threatened fisticuffs with her tweet.

Dame Lillard Going Through Tough Divorce: Is He Interested In Glorilla?



Dame Lillard x Glorilla pic.twitter.com/yOgrcvtUBU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 19, 2024

In October, exactly one week prior to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after spending 12 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard filed for divorce from his wife Kay’la.

The superstar who goes by the rap name of Dame D.O.L.L.A cited irreconcilable differences as to why he filed for divorce. The two began dating when Dame was a star at Weber State and tied the knot in 2021 only to have it end two years later.

So as of now he’s separated and soon to be divorced, meaning it’s highly unlikely Glorilla would need to beat up anyone unless Dame has a new love interest that we don’t know about.

While the two probably wouldn’t have much in common, rap is something they both do, and Dame is easily the best emcee of any of the current NBA players.

But Dame’s main concern should be on how to right the ship in Milwaukee, which is now 3-7 with Doc Rivers as the team’s head coach, followed the firing of Adrian Griffin who was (30-13) in his first season at the helm.