You Won’t Believe This | Why Is Everybody Talking About What 24-Year-Old Rap Star GloRilla Did When She Met Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin?

It’s always hilarious when celebrities and wealthy people meet each other and are star-struck.

Rapper GloRilla met her idol, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, and she absolutely lost all composure.

But, to be fair, who wouldn’t?

Rap Star GloRilla Meets Mike Tomlin

Memphis rapper GloRilla has been going viral for her excitement and her reaction to meeting the only coach in NFL history to start his career with 16 straight non-losing seasons.

She started smiling broadly, and if you didn’t know better you’d think Michael Jackson and Tupac came back to life in that moment, because the rising star tried to maintain a bit of composure but failed miserably to do so — in a good way — before Tomlin entered the room to greet her.

Her priceless reaction included her running up to Tomlin, before giving him a hug and embracing him. Their dialogue was wholesome and heartwarming, even for a gritty Memphis rapper and one of the toughest coaches in the NFL.

“Oh, what’s up, young lady?!” said to GloRilla. “How you doing? I didn’t even know you knew who I was. I wanna take a picture with her!” GloRilla replied by saying “Yes! I know who you is,” to which Tomlin responded “And I know who you are! Congratulations on your success!”

Tomlin was even a bit taken aback by GloRilla’s reaction to being in his presence, asking her “Why are you acting like that?”

After greeting each other Mike Tomlin and GloRilla took a few pictures together that eventually spread all over social media, along with some photos of her in the Steelers locker room with her own custom-made “GloRilla” Steelers jersey, and another photo of the rapper posing in front of the Steelers’ Lombardi Trophy case that she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rapstress Glorilla Was A Pittsburgh Steelers Fan As A Child?

There were also some throwback pictures of Big Glo in a Troy Polamalu jersey. From the looks of that, she’s a real longtime fan and has great taste in talent as well.

Meanwhile, GloRilla’s timing is impeccable, and the cross promotion can’t get any better, as both Big Glo and Tomlin’s Steelers are on a run of good fortune right now. In a very short time, Glorilla has gone from gritty Memphis rapper to Grammy-nominated artist.

The Steelers are currently 4-2 and tied for second place in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns, one game behind the Baltimore Ravens.

They are clearly in the thick of it with elite company in the stacked AFC conference. They’ve defeated some of their elite AFC North counterparts, like Cleveland and Baltimore. Pittsburgh has been able to remain competitive even with an underwhelming offense, thanks in part to boasting one of the best defenses in the NFL, as the Steelers tend to do every year.

This is also a testament to the outstanding coaching by Tomlin, who probably has some of the best job security in the NFL right now. He’s also on pace to have another season without a losing record, a standard he’s maintained since he began coaching 16 years ago.

Pittsburgh Steelers and GloRilla Collabo?

The “F.N.F(Let’s Go!)” rapper, GloRilla, might have a great business opportunity to become the next musical face of the Steelers franchise. The Steelers anthem “Black And Yellow” by Pittsburgh-based rapper Wiz Khalifa also bought in collabs with rap icon Snoop Dogg reppin’ black and yellow as an ode to the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with other Pittsburgh sports teams.

She also may have a unique opportunity to team up with one of the veterans of the music industry to honor the Steelers. This could also serve as a huge morale boost for Pittsburgh players and fans alike amidst a season with the potential to see them in the playoffs.