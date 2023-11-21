‘I’m Just Tired Of This’ | Mike Tomlin May Be Stubborn, But He’s Not Stupid. Fans Have Been Begging Him To Make This Move.

Despite being outgained every week this season, Pittsburgh Steelers are still miraculously 6-4. That’s more of a credit to a great defense that’s been the backbone of the team whose offense has become harder to watch than watching paint dry.

Led by second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris, the Steel City’s offense just hasn’t found its footing through ten weeks of football.

Throughout the season, different Steelers players have expressed displeasure with the offense and offensive coordinator Matt Canada who was fired Tuesday morning.

The latest being the aforementioned Harris, who voiced his frustration following Sunday’s loss to the Browns.



Harris Tired Of Team’s Offensive Struggles

Through his career, Harris hasn’t been one to talk much after losses. But, following Sunday’s loss where the Steelers didn’t even have 250 total yards — 249, to be exact — the former Doak Walker Award (top college running back) at Alabama voiced his frustration with the offense as a whole and his lack of usage.

“It’s hard, bro,” Harris told CBS Sports after the game. “I want to say what I really want to say. It’s difficult.”

“We’re going to have to talk,” Harris continued. “I guess, I should say, as a team. That’s the best way I can say it. … There’s just a lot of stuff that just goes around that you guys don’t see. I’m just at the point where I’m tired of this sh-t.”

Harris then said the issues are fixable, but in the same breath he questioned if they’d fix it.

The former Alabama standout also alluded to the fact their record is still 6-4, but if things don’t change offensively that may not be the case much longer.

Tomlin may be stubborn, but he’s not stupid.

Mike Tomlin Moves On From Canada

For the better part of two-plus seasons the Steelers’ offense has been anemic and bland, with very little innovation and creativity. That’s a direct result of the aforementioned Canada, who just didn’t get the most out of the talent the Steelers have offensively.



Steelers Offense Was Too Feeble Considering Talent

To have playmakers such as George Pickens and Jaylen Warren and the aforementioned Harris and still be outgained for ten consecutive weeks, forced Tomlin to consider all options, with the top one being to fire Canada as the play caller.

It was beyond time to make the move. Tomlin is one of the best at understanding the pulse of his team and ultimately realized that he could no longer stand pat with Canada at the helm of his offense.