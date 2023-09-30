Was A Theory On Who Killed Tupac Shakur Part Of The Early Recruiting Of Steelers Running Back Najee Harris By UCLA’s Then-Coach Jim Mora?

The untimely passing of rapper, actor, and cultural icon Tupac Shakur happened almost 30 years ago this month, and the world has been suspended in disbelief at the unsolved murder ever since. However, recently, the Clark County Metropolitan Police Department arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis Friday morning in connection to the drive-by shooting that occurred in 1996.

Ironically, according to an old Twitter post from Rivals’ head of basketball operation, Rob Cassidy, the answer to the age-old question of who killed Tupac might have lived in the head of current UConn head coach Jim Mora.

“Najee Harris once told me that Jim Mora told him he knew who killed Tupac during a recruiting visit and I’ve never stopped thinking about that,” Cassidy posted back on Jan. 16, 2022.

What In The Mora?

Reportedly, the conversation happened while Mora was the head coach of the UCLA Bruins football program in 2017, where he attempted to recruit Bay Area native Najee Harris. The running back eventually chose Alabama, and that year was Mora’s last at UCLA after going 29–11 through the first three seasons and 17–19 in his final three seasons.

Mora categorically disputed Cassidy’s account on Friday, telling the Los Angeles Times the story is “a complete fabrication.”

Fast-forward, and now the infamous death of Shakur might be closer to closure. Duane “Keffe D” Davis, one of four suspects identified early in the investigation, is believed to be the plot’s leader to kill Shakur. Although authorities do not believe that Davis was the triggerman, in Nevada, you can be charged with a crime if you help someone commit the crime, including murder.

The Keefe D Factor

“Duane Davis was the shotcaller for this group of individuals that committed this crime and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out,” said Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson, per The Associated Press.

“Many people who did not believe the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department, I am here to tell you: That was simply not the case,” Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said to CBS. Authorities outlined the timeline and evidence they said built a solid case against Davis, some of it built on interviews he gave to various media outlets.

The 60-year-old Davis has been charged with one count of open murder use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a news conference on Friday. He is the last living suspect in the case.