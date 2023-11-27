After 26-Point Comeback Against The Blazers, Bucks Show Why They’ll Be Best In The East At Season’s End

The Milwaukee Bucks completed a 26-point comeback on Sunday to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-102. It’s the largest comeback in the NBA to date this season, and it’s a good sign for the Bucks. The acquisition of Damian Lillard was a risky move, and it will take time for it work. But by season’s end, the Bucks will be the best team in the East.

Integrating Lillard Fully Will Take Time

Integrating a player like Lillard onto a team that has already won a championship takes time. Despite being a seven-time All-NBA and seven-time All-Star, Lillard is a ball-dominant superstar, and working him into a new system on offense and defense is not easy.

The 26-point comeback against the Blazers show that there is something the Bucks can lean on offensively. Yes, it was against the lowly Blazers, but they’re still an NBA team.

“Sometimes, we just make it tough on ourselves. We just make it tough. We could start the game like that. We should not be down 26 and then try to win the game,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo after the game. “That takes a toll on your body, but I’m happy that we were able to win.”

The Bucks are seventh in offensive rating and winners of seven of their past 10 games.

When superstars team up there is often an awkward feeling-out process because, believe it or not, they don’t want to step on toes and offend their new teammates.

But as Antetokounmpo said, sometimes they make it tough on themselves. Lillard and Antetokounmpo are elite offensive players. Sometimes a simple two-man game is all they need to generate elite offense.

Bucks Need To Be Stress Tested

There will be ups and downs as the season continues, because that’s how basketball works. The Bucks as a team are working through a new system on offense and defense under first-time head coach Adrian Griffin.

They need more reps together and particularly reps under stress. This is where the In-Season Tournament comes into play.

The Bucks are atop East Group B. They control their own destiny, a win in their final game guarantees they make the knockout round.

The players and coaches have all shown that they care about winning this tournament. We’ve seen it through group play. The competitiveness will only ratchet up during the knockout phase. Teams want to go to Las Vegas and win the championship and the money.

That means coaches are going to scout, game plan and prepare like they do for playoff matchups. That gives rookie head coach Griffin a little taste of what the playoffs will be like, and it will stress test the Bucks on offense and defense.

Lillard was No. 1 in offensive EPM last season, Antetokounmpo is a perennial MVP candidate, and so far this season Khris Middleton is playing like he did during the Bucks’ championship run.

As the Bucks’ depth and defense continues to improve, so to will their overall play and they’ll be poised to take on the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and the best teams in the East for supremacy.