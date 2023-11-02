Damian Lillard’s Rocky Divorce And Custody Battle Could Force Him To Miss Milwaukee Bucks Games Just As He’s Getting Started With Team

Damian Lillard is brand new to the Milwaukee Bucks team, and considering the timing of his filing for a divorce from his wife his start with the team is adding up to missed games.

According to reports, Lillard filed a motion to postpone his custody battle with his estranged wife, Kay’la Lillard, citing his busy NBA schedule.

More specifically, he has a home game against the Washington Wizards and cannot miss it.

The custody hearing involving their three children was originally scheduled to begin on Nov. 24, but Lillard wanted to postpone it because he plays Washington later that night. The custody battle would take place in an Oregon courtroom, but Lillard, whose new home is Milwaukee will be playing in Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum.

Will Lillard Have To Miss Game, or Can He Postpone Hearing?

Lillard has to make a tough decision. It will be entirely too much for him to try to make the custody hearing and then fly back in time to play his game later that day. He would probably have to miss that game, which really isn’t a big deal in the load management scheme of things.

According to RadarOnline, the motion filed on Oct. 27 reads “Petitioner is unable to appear at the hearing on November 24, 2023, due to a work-related conflict that he is unable to reschedule. Petitioner is a professional basketball player with the NBA, and he is contractually required to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 24, 2023, for an NBA Regular Season game and the preparations related thereto.”

Lillard Has Championship Dreams With Milwaukee

Lillard will never willingly run away from the season grind, and that is something he made sure we knew about him throughout his career with the Portland Trailblazers. Now that he is finally a member of a super team in Milwaukee with Giannis, Middleton, and company, it seems that he will be able to cash his loyalty points in for a reward with a chance to compete for multiple championships.

But right now, his domestic issues are making the headlines with a pending divorce and custody battle on his hands. This may not exactly be the way he wanted to launch his Bucks career.

After four regular season games and entering the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the Milwaukee Bucks are 2-2 and Lillard is averaging 21.3 ppg and 4.8 assists per game. He and Greak Freek are still working out the chemistry and Lillard is still searching for his stroke from three-point land (29%) early in the season.