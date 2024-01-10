“Your Defensive Effort, Though, Has Got To Be There” | Did Giannis Antetokounmpo Throw Damian Lillard Under The Bus?

The Milwaukee Bucks have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference (25-12) and third-best in the league. So one would think everything is going according to plan in “Cream City.”

That’s the furthest thing from the truth with the team losing four of its past five and allowing 125 points per game. That’s not championship defense, which is something the Bucks have hung their hat on over the past five seasons.

What’s Up With Milwaukee Bucks Defense?

The defensive deficiencies have been building for quite a while now, but Monday’s 132-116 home loss to the Utah Jazz, which followed a 112-108 road loss to the Houston Rockets, is proof that Giannis Antetokounmpo calling out his teammates fell on deaf ears.

“Your defensive effort, though, has got to be there,” Antetokounmpo told reporters Saturday after the loss to the Rockets. The message had to be directed at Lillard, who ranks among the league’s worst guards in defensive metrics, according to NBA radio on Sirius XM and is the Top 75 player that was brought in to form a fantastic duo with a perennial MVP candidate and world champion.

The Lackluster Defense Is Making Bucks Vulnerable

The Bucks trailed the Jazz by as many as 31 points (77-46). On top of that they’re wasting some huge offensive performances from Antetokounmpo as well, with the former two-time MVP averaging 34 points and 14 rebounds per game over the five games.

Giannis Says He’s Not Singling Out Anyone

Following Saturday’s loss Antetokounmpo told reporters:

“We have to be better,” Antetokounmpo added in his media session after Saturday’s loss. “We have to play better. We have to defend better. We have to trust one another better. We have to be coached better. Every single thing, everybody has to be better. Everybody. It starts from the equipment manager. He has to wash our clothes better.” Giannis saying he’s not calling anyone in particular is hilarious. He’s calling out Damian Lillard, who, for all his accolades and greatness, has never been a player who gives maximum effort on the defensive end. He was never forced to do it in Portland, and that trend has followed him to Milwaukee. When the team opted to trade Jrue Holiday, one of the league’s best perimeter defenders for Lillard it was to get another proven scorer alongside Giannis, but this is the downside of that move.

What’s even more concerning is with Lillard still trying to find his footing in Milwaukee his scoring and efficiency are down, which brings his defensive inadequacies to light even more.

NBA Insider Believes Lillard Will Be Moved In Offseason

While there’s still plenty of time for the Bucks to figure things out, The Athletic’s Zach Harper doesn’t feel like they will.

“My hot take, safe zone submission: Dame’s gone this summer. You know what I read? You know what I read? When he said, ‘We got to stop dying on screens.’ Oh, myself included. You think that was a direct shot at Dame? Who could it be at? I don’t think he’s taking shots at Cam Payne.”

He’s definitely challenging Dame to be better on the defensive end, and while he’ll never be a great defender, Giannis just wants effort. First-year head coach Adrian Griffin has his work cut out for him as he still tries to implement his style, and he’s now got a disgruntled superstar.

As for Dame being moved this summer, it’s highly unlikely because of the money he’s due over the next few years. He’s due $216 million over the next four seasons, including $63 million in 2026-27.

In 2022-23 the Bucks‘ defensive rating was fifth (111.9). This season it’s 24th at 119.9. While it’s not all Lillard’s fault, he’s definitely a key reason why their defense is suffering.