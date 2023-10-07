Jrue Holiday’s Wife Wants You To Understand Why Leaving Milwaukee Is A Challenge, But Fans Aren’t Trying To Hear It

When Jrue Holiday was sent to Boston after a multi-layered trade that saw Damian Lillard join the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetonkounmpo crafted a solid tribute to let the world know the impact of losing Jrue as a teammate. In the message, he mentioned, “I know it’s a business,” but Jrue’s former professional soccer player wife, Lauren Holiday, wanted the world to know the actual pain that goes beyond the business of basketball.

“Our daughter started 1st grade a month ago. Our son started preschool,” Lauren Holiday wrote on social media. “Our kids go to school with other Bucks children. Their dads walk them in and walk them out together. The other women on the Bucks have been my workout partners, my confidants, and my support system. “We have had Bible studies, retreats and shared so many laughs and tears. Not to mention the relationships we have built through our church, our community, and our JLH grantees. All of this is personal to us. It’s our life. There’s no business to any of that.”

An Inconvenient Truth

Mrs. Holiday took it further, alerting the world that her husband did not know of the impending trade, and the effect of the sudden news was cold for the franchise they considered family.

“On Wednesday, my husband took a nap. He woke up to news that he had been moved,” she continued. “No warning, no heads up, not even a conversation that it could be a possibility. Just, it’s done. Now move on because ‘it’s not personal, it’s business.’ I’m not sharing this to say we are entitled to anything. “I’m sharing this to say we are human beings whose kids develop friendships with other kids in our community, we are people who value family and friendships and invest in the cities we play in,” she continued. “We don’t just take from the city we play in, we give to the city we play in and we give our all. So, yes, this is more than business. Not because we’re offended by it but, because we are people, we’re humans, we have relationships, dreams and a connection to where we play.”

No Grace

Some fans decided that Jrue Holiday’s income potential should soften the blow for the family’s transition. The tweets were borderline insensitive and spoke to a perceived financial privilege fans believe should preclude the Holiday family from feeling.

“Totally get what she’s saying but that’s why athletes get paid millions, the money doesn’t make the emotion different but it’s suppose to compensate for those hard feelings…pretty sure Jrue & his family will make new relationships in Boston,” an X, user named @BLITZMagPrez posted.

When Giannis broke his silence on the trade, he spoke from the heart about losing his friend as a teammate.

“Jrue is my f**king brother for life,” Antetokounmpo said to Bleacher Report. “I love his family. I love him. I appreciate him. I wish him nothing but the best. He blessed me with a fking championship. It’s a bittersweet day for the city of Milwaukee. “You get Dame, who is a great player, but you lose a great guy. Jrue took us to the promised land. I’m 10 years in now. I know it’s a business. At the end of the day, Jrue will always be my brother for life. He’s one of the best human beings I’ve been around. But we’ve got to focus on the goal to win the championship. Dame wants this. He’s hungry to win, and he’s going to push us. I’m very happy to have him on our team.”

The repercussions from the Damian Lillard trade are still being revealed, and the realities for the families that have to move are inconvenient.