Damian Lillard’s Wife Wants Sole Custody Of Three Children | Kay’La Lillard Claims She’s Done Helping Him Maintain False ‘Image Of a Family Man’

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard could be headed for a contentious custody battle amid divorce proceedings with his estranged wife.

RadarOnline reports Kay’La Lillard has requested sole custody of the couple’s three children, stating she has “been the primary parent for our three children since their birth.”

Custody Battle Brewing?

In the request she also states that Dame has never been the sole parent responsible for the care of the children for an extended period without help.

Damian Lillard has “never been the sole parent responsible for the care of all three of our children, for any hours-long period without the help of nannies, assistants, and/or family members.”

Kay’La added that she “made all the major decisions” regarding the kids’ healthcare, education, and was the point of contact with the nannies on coordination for the kids’ extracurricular activities.

It also appears that Kay’La is revealing some truths about the later stages of their marriage and that she played a part in the image of Dame as a “family man.”

“I understand he is busy and has many commitments he must attend to. I also understand that the brand ‘Damian Lillard’ needs to continue with an image of a family man. Despite our separation for several months, I have continued to support that image to the public.”

In the request Kay’La also said that the trade to the Bucks will place additional limitations on Dame’s ability to parent.

She noted when Dame is in town and “is not traveling for basketball, publicity, endorsements, or his music endeavors, he would pop over to visit for anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour to play with the kids … a few times a week.”

What Does This Mean On The Court?

Kay’La said she wants the children to have a “healthy” relationship with their father and that the two worked out an agreement for August and September of this year, though there was some unspecified trouble.

She also said she would like to work out a custody agreement but if the two are unable to do so, she would like the court to assist.

Does this sound like a recipe for simple divorce proceedings and a custody arrangement?

Whether this goes through mediation or an actual court battle this will be something that takes a toll on both parties. While the welfare of the children is the primary concern, we can’t ignore the basketball side of things.

How will this impact Dame on the floor? Like some elite athletes will he use basketball as a refuge and channel his emotions into elite play? Or will we start seeing a negative effect?

Time will tell. But this will be the most difficult and important season of Dame’s career.