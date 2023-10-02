Jimmy Butler Channels Andre 3000 With New ‘Emo’ Look At Media Day | Six-Time All-Star Says Heat Will Win The Title

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler debuted a new permed-out hairdo on Monday and looks like he’s ready for the upcoming season.

“I’m feeling this,” Butler said of his new hairdo, according to the Miami Herald. “I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me. This is how I’ve been feeling as of late.”

Andre 3000 Lookalike

Butler looked like rapper Andre 3000, and it was quite the sight to see.

It’s media day across the NBA, the start to the 2023-24 NBA season for fans. It’s when general managers, coaches, and players talk about how great they feel about the season and how they will improve on the prior year’s results. It’s like the first day of school. Everybody is happy.

Butler and the Heat missed out on landing superstar guard Damian Lillard and NBA champion guard Jrue Holiday this offseason. But Butler didn’t seem too concerned about the rest of the East’s contenders.

“It’s a new year. It’s a new season. We came up short. I didn’t do my job. We didn’t do our job as a whole last season. But it’s a new season and I’m excited for it,” Butler said. “We’ll see y’all in the Finals in June. This is our year. This is the one. And this one’s gonna feel real good.”

Heat Will Be A Team To Watch

On the floor, it would be foolish to count out the Heat. Yes, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks landed the aforementioned Holiday and Lillard. But the Heat are the defending conference champions and have been to two Finals in four years.

The Heat have arguably the league’s best coach in Erik Spoelstra. Butler and Bam Adebayo are among the best two-way players in the league. This team also finds ways to develop talent from the most unlikely places, and they do so better than anyone else.

“We straight,” Butler said. “I know what I’m capable of. I know what my guys are capable of. We’ll continue to play basketball as a unit, as a team. And somehow, some way, end up in the Finals. This time, we’re going to win it.”

One final note on Butler’s new ’do. This was a fantastic troll job. Just like last year when he arrived at media day with extensions, that’s the official photo that is taken and used in the official media guides and on national television games.

Great stuff from Butler.