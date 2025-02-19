“These Two Are Cute And I Like Them Together”: Suns Star Devin Booker Seemingly Wants That Old Thing Back As He Reunites With Kendall Jenner

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is usually busy during NBA All-Star Weekend. The dynamic 11-year veteran shooting guard was named an All-Star four of the last five seasons prior to this one. Despite not being chosen this year, the former Kentucky Wildcats star didn’t sulk, he instead took the time to rekindle things with his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

The former couple, who dated from 2021-22, were spotted having dinner in Aspen at Cloud Nine Aspen Bistro. While, neither party has confirmed the nature of their relationship, it’s important to note they’ve remained good friends during their split. But this is also the first time they’ve been photographed out since parting ways in 2022.

Back together? Kendall Jenner and her ex Devin Booker are spotted on Colorado vacation 2 years after their split👀 pic.twitter.com/0F7WC3xVLB — Tell Tales (@TellTalesOnline) February 18, 2025

Fans Excited To See The Pair Together Again

With the photo going viral if didn’t take long for fans to share their thoughts on what looks like a reunion of sorts.

“She’s so cool he exes are still friends with her I love that,” one person wrote, while another commented, “These two are cute and I like them together.”

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker 😳❤️ pic.twitter.com/nT8EqsB5zV — tris ♡ (@candyjl__) February 16, 2025

Why Did They Split?

Booker and Jenner seemed to be going strong in 2022 — until they weren’t. In fact, an unnamed insider close to the situation told E! News at the time of the breakup, “Their schedules weren’t lining up,” adding that “eventually the relationship really took its course.”

The source purported continued, “There’s no bad blood. It wasn’t an awful breakup.”

Apparently, Booker’s demanding NBA travel schedule, and Jenner’s busy modeling schedule just wasn’t adding up, and the couple decided to part but remain friends.

Booker’s Love Life Has Been Quiet, While Jenner Has Dated

Since their breakup Booker hasn’t been seen with anyone, in fact he’s kept his love life private, something he wasn’t able to do with Jenner. As for the 29-year-old supermodel, she dated Puerto Rican rapper/singer Bad Bunny from 2023-24, but per report via US Weekly, chose to stay single for the time being.

It also stated that she didn’t want to obligated to one person and just wanted to enjoy being single. From the looks of things that’s changed after seeing her out with Booker in Aspen.

Booker Having Down Season

Through 54 games the Suns sit at a disappointing 26-28, which is currently 11th in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, they’d miss the play-in and have no shot at the postseason. Part of their struggles has been the below average start for Booker this season. Once considered the best shooting guard in the NBA, Booker’s numbers have dipped.

He’s averaging 23.7 points per game on 42 percent shooting and 33 percent from three. Those are not the efficient numbers we’re use to seeing Booker post.

He is averaging a solid 6.5 assists and four rebounds per game, which are good numbers for a guard. Maybe Jenner is a good thing for Booker, who led the Suns to the brink of NBA championship in 2021.