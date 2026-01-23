‘Stefanski’s Name Not Good In The Hood’: Jemele Hill Points Out Why Falcons Ownership Is Clueless As Cleveland Browns When It Comes To ‘The Way He Treated Shedeur’

When Jemele Hill speaks on race, even the slightest reference provokes emotion in different people. Recently, the former ESPN show host, says the Falcons should have hired Deion Sanders as their head coach rather than former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

One sports account on X framed it as Hill saying the Falcons should have hired Sanders because he was Black, and not hired Stefanski because he is white,

“Yikes: Jemele Hill says the Falcons should have hired Deion Sanders as their head coach because he is Black and not Kevin Stefanski who is white,” the post captioned above a photo of Hill, along with her actual quote.

"They LOVE Deion in the ATL. It's a Black city, with one of the Blackest fan bases in the NFL, and they have a Black QB on their roster — so a lot of ATL fans are side-eyeing this hire," Hill said,

“They LOVE Deion in the ATL. It’s a Black city, with one of the Blackest fan bases in the NFL, and they have a Black QB on their roster — so a lot of ATL fans are side-eyeing this hire,” Hill said,

Some fans accused the person who posted the caption of trying to confuse Hill’s words to create engagement. In that case, missions accomplished.

“I’m not much of a fan of @jemelehill however ,That’s not even close to what she said at all and even reinforced that in the subsequent comments. Don’t do bullshit like this. It’s irresponsible and inaccurate,” said one fan who attacked the account as being misleading.

“That’s not what she said…dumbass,” added another fan.

“That’s not what she said,” another fan quipped.

“She never said they should hire Deion she said people in Atlanta won’t like the hire because they mess with Deion that’s all,” said another commenter.

Black Atlanta Falcons Fans Support Jemele Hill’s Head Coaching Analysis

Jemele had plenty of support from Black Falcons fans who are still salty about the quick departure given to former HC Raheem Morris.

“And the Atlanta Falcons can go to hell for firing that black man and hiring Stefanski after the way he treated Shedeur….that’s disrespectful to our people,” said one fan, supporting Hill’s analysis of the situation.

“Stefanski aint done shit. Deion is just as qualified as him,” another netizen insisted.

Hill also faced her usual amount of backlash from those who feel she is a race-baiter.

“Im black and very progressive but not everything has to be about race. People like Jemele thrive on race baiting and should just be ignored,” one netizen reasoned

“Yeah cuz black guys are doing so well in the world of bigtime sports, chirped another.

“She did however insinuate that a black coach should have been hired because she’s a race baiter and only looks at skin color, not character or values,” a third added.

“Glad to see NFL teams hiring on the basis of qualifications and not race!! Come on peeps. Get off the black/white thing,” one agitated fan wrote.

Is Deion Sanders Qualified To Be NFL Head Coach?

Others say Deion simply isn’t qualified to be a head coach yet.

Said one fan:

“I like Prime but win a couple bowl games maybe a couple CFP appearances build that coaching resume then you can start looking at an NFL position but not right to a head coach job maybe a positions coach or a coordinator but right to a HC position is outlandish idk who it is.”

Several fans reminded everyone of what Stefanski did in Cleveland with Shedeur Sanders, and also being that Deion is an Atlanta Falcons legend, the entire situation makes some people uneasy.

“She’s not lying, Stefanski’s name is not good in the hood,” said another fan. Jemele Hill Just Telling The Truth

Jemele was simply giving her opinion of how the Black population of Atlanta Falcons fans – most of whom were very supportive of Shedeur Sanders and what he endured his rookie season in Cleveland – would receive bringing Stefanski to the ATL. She assumed the hitting would bring plenty of side eyes and she isn’t lying. Stefanski’s name isn’t good in the hood right now. At all.