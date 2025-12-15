‘Your Search History Is Usually Bad’: Jemele Hill Explains Why Husband Ian Wallace Was Able To Wife Her and Why Cam Newton Is Still Single

Former ESPN analyst, journalist, writer and media personality Jemele Hill is known for always speaking her mind, even if it meant coming for President Donald Trump. Famous for candid discussions on the intersection of sports, race and politics, the highly intelligent and very outspoken media queen doesn’t miss the opportunity to share her opinion.

Jemele Hill Drops Relationship Advice On Unmarried Cam Newton

The former co-host of ESPN’s “His & Hers” recently stopped by former Heisman Trophy winer and NFL MVP Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday podcast. Let’s just say she dropped some jewels as she always does. Hill told Newton that athletes choose the wrong women because they don’t care enough to see or find out what type of discipline that person has. Or what type of goals they have. In her words athletes typically move too quickly and don’t care if that person has ever accomplished anything of substance.

After describing how she met her husband, Ian Wallace AKA H. WooD, whom she married in 2020, she offered some advice to Cam and other athletes who haven’t been able to find that one they want to put a ring on.

“What I have noticed in seeing the dating habits of professional athletes is that the things that you focus on that you value are not actually often the things you should be focused on. I don’t care where she sees the world. I don’t care about her career. You should care that means she has been disciplined enough to have done something or achieved something.

You know she ain’t about the bullshit, and so many of you guys engage in relationships with women who are clearly about the bullshit. Your search history is usually bad, that’s what leads you to making these choices.”

As with anything Hill says, the feedback is always a national treasure. Fans took to Instagram to give their opinions her witty and direct comments.

“If she has no goals… don’t be surprised when you find out the goal was YOU,” a fan said.

A stunned Newton hair nodded his head, causing another fan to say this…

“She HIT a NERVE BAYBEE!!!! Preachin!!!”

Other fans chimed in with comments like these….

“She told no lies they lead with money and then get upset when these women leave them after they get out of the league,” another fan mentioned. “If she’s a beautiful steward over her own name, reputation, finances, and relationships she’ll be a good steward over yours,” another fan said. “Everyone needs to have and maintain a purpose outside of romantic partnerships.”

Newton Tells Hill Why He Thinks He’s No Longer In The NFL

In a later segment of the podcast, Hill asked Cam… “why does he feel he’s no longer in the NFL.”

Newton’s response went right to his big personality that for all intents and purposes scares teams away. Hill also asked him if “he would be okay not being a starter?” Newton answered with a halfhearted yes, and that his only request was to be given an opportunity to compete for the job. This is something he felt he wasn’t given a fair shake in New England with Mac Jones or in Carolina the second time with Sam Darnold.

The word Newton referred to was “grace”, and from his perspective he wasn’t granted that.

Fans also chimed in on this segment with their opinions on Cam’s answers…

“This is powerful! Cam recognizing his personality is bigger than the limitations football tries to place on his message,” a fan said. “He’s just not the good anymore, plain and simple,” another fan said.

What’s Next For Jemele And Cam

Since leaving ESPN, Hill hasn’t stopped being busy, and her latest gig has her hosting “Above The Fold” on TNT Sports. Hill hosts this sports newsmagazine show on truTV, featuring discussions on major sports stories and their cultural impact.

Hill also continues to be a contributing writer for The Atlantic. As for Newton he’s focused on continuing to grow his brand while moonlighting on ESPN’s “First Take” alongside Stephen A. Smith.