“I Know Right From Wrong, I Just Don’t Always Get It Right”: Cam Newton Admits It’s ‘Tough’ Hearing Claims He Created ‘Broken Homes’ as He Prepares for 9th Child with Fourth Woman

Cam Newton has struggled with his reputation as a man who makes babies but won’t commit to the women or provide a stable present household for his children. At this point, Cam has nine of them.

“It took something out of me when people say I created broken homes. I’m just trying to make my wrongs right. Being a public figure and bleeding in public is tough because you’ve got to be strong,” Cam said, while speaking to celebrity pastor #JamalBryant on his “Let’s Be Clear” podcast.

Cam has six biological children and two stepchildren he “claims” as his own, with one on the way. He admitted that he wants more kids, and his public profile makes the criticism even harder to burden. His life under the spotlight due to his NFL prowess and social media presence makes him feel as if there’s no escape from the scrutiny.

“I have a saying, where do Lions go to lay? Where do Eagles go to cry? Where do warriors go to weep? It’s tough. But in me I see my seeds and things that I worked for, the reason is to give them a better life,” Cam said.

Pastor Bryant suggested that his approach might be unintentionally harmful, while Cam admitted that her perspective helped him see that even with good intentions, he may not have made the best choices because the kids suffer in the long run.

“Then when it was identified (creating broken homes) I was like ‘Yo I never thought about it like that. They were innocent, they didn’t ask for this,” Cam says. “I always say, I know right from wrong. I just don’t always do right…raised in the church. Preachers are the worst ones. I knew that” said Cam who comes from a very religious and conservative background in a household run by his mother and grandmother. the lack of a present father has certainly affected his life and decisions with women, which don’t come from a malicious place.”

“Expecting another child as he says this…,” wrote one netizen who wasn’t trying to hear Cam’s plea for sympathy. This comment was followed by a bunch of GIFS of women giving Cam the “GTFOMF with that nonsense” look. “Cam hush please. Go take care of them homes,” said one fan. “He said a whole bunch of nothing,” said another. “Warrior? Eagle? Narcissist maybe?”, added one netizen, unimpressed with Cam’s speech. “Then why do you keep doing it? What a waste of an interview,” said a third fan. Cam seems remorseful, but social media wasn’t buying it. Just two weeks ago, Newton’s girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, announced she’s pregnant again, expecting their second child together. As for Cam, this will be his ninth child. The hilarious Jazzy, as she’s known to her 1.4M Instagram followers, announced the second baby with the future Hall of Fame quarterback on Mother’s Day. She posted a photo cradling her bare baby bump, captioning it, “Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows cheers to our growing tribe. #happymothersday.”

Cam’s relationship and commitment issues have been discussed plenty on his 4th and 1 podcast and on various social media outlets, as Cam is very popular among the ladies.

Newton has already fathered eight children, and he shares five children with his ex-fiancée Kia Proctor: son Chosen Sebastian (9), daughter Sovereign-Dior (8), and sons Camidas (6) and Cashmere (5). Kia also has an 18-year-old daughter, Shakira, from a previous relationship, whom Cam has publicly acknowledged in 2020.

During Cam and Kia’s split in 2020, Cam fathered a child, a son named Caesar (5), with La Reina Shaw. Jasmin has a 19-year-old son, Jaden, from a previous relationship, who Cam reportedly considers his own.

Social media tried to warn Brown that she was only enabling Newton by continuing to have his babies with no commitment and very low presence or involvement on his part. Things he admits that he has problems with.

“Girl, did you not learn nothing ???,” said one netizen referring to her past experiences with Cam. “Dude doesn’t even follow her on this here platform. He follow 11 other folks tho! #Whatthehelly,” said another fan questioning the depths of Cam and Jasmin’s relationship, despite the babies. “Women who put themselves through this deserve no sympathy when they start screaming deadbeat after they break up with these types of men,” wrote one netizen.

One fan sent a message to Jasmin, criticizing her for letting the lure of money change her as a person.

“This ain’t none of my damn business but I watched you go from this person full of life to almost looking lifeless in the eyes, money a bad mf! Like you said pressure from a millionaire is different, congratulations Jazz.”

Cam has expressed his preference for dating submissive women in the past, which has undoubtedly contributed to his lack of accountability.

“Now, a woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs, right, and I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of, like, ‘I’m a boss chick like I’m a this, I’m a that,’ no, baby, but you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet, you don’t know how to let a man lead.” LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 07: NFL player Cam Newton watches an undercard race before the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Gunnar Word/Getty Images)

Cam offered another jewel for his male counterparts to follow if they want submissive women.

“But it’s ways to do it. I’m not just about to sit up here and beat up my queens, but I’m also going to tell the men to start being men, bro. That sucker sh*t should not be rewarded,” Cam nudged.

Apparently, Cam is still trying to work out his relationship goals. It’s clear he loves women and making babies. He just hates the relationship part, most of all answering to somebody about anything he does.